Tom Brady, 46, Shows Off Chiseled Body While Working Out After Saying He's 'Not Opposed' to Making NFL Comeback: Photos

"We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve," he continued. "We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration."

"Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written," Brady finished. "And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead."