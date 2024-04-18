Tom Brady, 46, Shows Off Chiseled Body While Working Out After Saying He's 'Not Opposed' to Making NFL Comeback: Photos
Tom Brady showed off his toned body to his 14 million followers in a new video.
On Thursday, April 18, the retired NFL star, 46, shared a clip of himself sprinting toward the camera shirtless.
The clip displayed Brady’s chiseled torso along with the caption, “24 years later… No excuses. show up for yourself so you can show up all d--- day.”
The hunky footage came after the father-of-three, who retired from professional football twice, said he could be back on the field one day while recently on the "DeepCuts" podcast.
When asked if he would "pick up the phone" if the NFL were to call him to fill in, Brady replied, "I’m not opposed to it."
"I don’t know … I’m always going to be in good shape, always be able to throw the ball. So, to come in for a little bit, like MJ coming back, I don’t know if they’d let me, but I wouldn’t be opposed to it," the athlete, who divorced ex Gisele Bündchen in 2022, explained.
However, Brady noted that likely would not be an option if his pending bid to become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders is accepted.
After the Patriots alum announced his first retirement before returning back to the game for three more seasons, he announced he'd be hanging up his jersey for good in February 2023.
“Good morning, guys, I’ll get to the point right away: I’m retiring for good,” he began the Instagram post.
“I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. So I won’t be long-winded," he penned.
"I think you only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year," Brady joked. "So, really, thank you guys, so much, to every single one of you, for supporting me."
"My family, my friends, teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever, there’s too many. Thank you, guys, for letting me live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all,” he concluded.
Brady shared this news just months after he and Bündchen revealed they ended their romance.
"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote in October 2022. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."
"We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve," he continued. "We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration."
"Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written," Brady finished. "And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead."