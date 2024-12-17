NEWS Rosie O'Donnell Rips 'Time' Magazine for Naming Donald Trump 'Person of the Year': 'How About the Worst President We've Ever Had?' Source: MEGA Rosie O'Donnell was furious after 'Time' magazine named Donald Trump their 2024 'Person of the Year.'

Congratulations to President @realDonaldTrump on being named TIME Person of the Year 2024. This marks a time of great promise for our nation. We look forward to working together to advance American success and prosperity for everyone. May G-d bless the United States of America.… pic.twitter.com/2JD3dQKobl — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) December 12, 2024 Source: @Benioff/X

The announcement, which was made on December 12, sparked major backlash, especially after magazine owner Marc Benioff posted on X, claiming Trump’s upcoming presidency “marks a time of great promise for our nation.”

Source: @rosie/TikTok In the clip, Rosie O'Donnell also discussed Donald Trump’s presidency and its impact on America.

Taking to TikTok, O'Donnell didn’t mince words, calling out Time’s decision to give Trump the title, just weeks before his January 20 inauguration.

“Man of the year, Donald Trump? Well, f--- you, Time magazine. F--- you, seriously,” O'Donnell exclaimed. “How about most dangerous man of the year? How about most criminal man of the year? How about the worst president we’ve ever had… of the year?”

Source: @rosie/TikTok The former TV host has repeatedly criticized Donald Trump over the years.

She continued, “Man of the year? Jesus, Mary and Joseph. There wasn’t one person you could think of that wasn’t that lying, criminal guy? Couldn't think of one person? Man of the year should be changed to human of the year. Start looking at the women, you patriarchal f----. My god, it’s so frustrating.”

The former TV host also pointed out that there are three types of people in the world, stating, “People who don’t believe that the election was rigged, people who don’t believe Joe Biden cheated, and people who don’t believe in Donald Trump.”

“And I’m one of them,” O'Donnell added, noting that plenty of others feel the same.

“You have to fight for what this country’s really about, and it’s not about rich billionaires running it,” she continued.

Source: @rosie/TikTok Rosie O'Donnell has never held back when it comes to expressing her disappointment with the President-elect.

Her anger toward Trump goes back to when he let Miss USA 2006 Tara Elizabeth Conner keep her crown after she was caught drinking and doing drugs — as long as she apologized on TV.

On The View, she blasted Trump as a hypocrite for his infidelities and bankruptcies, saying, “He left the first wife — had an affair. Had kids both times, but he’s the moral compass for 20-year-olds in America? Donald, sit and spin, my friend.”

She added that Trump is “not a self-made man” but a “snake-oil salesman on Little House On The Prairie.”

Trump fired back at the time. “You can’t make false statements. Rosie will rue the words she said,” Trump told People, referencing her claims that he went bankrupt. “I’ll most likely sue her for making those false statements – and it’ll be fun. Rosie’s a loser. A real loser. I look forward to taking lots of money from my nice fat little Rosie.”

Source: MEGA The comedian called Donald Trump a 'crazy demented uncle' while reacting to the 2024 presidential debate.

Nearly a decade later in a 2015 Fox News interview, the now-President-elect took another shot at the former TV host. Megyn Kelly said, “You’ve called women fat pigs, dogs, slobs, disgusting animals. Your Twitter account has several—” Trump quickly replied, stating: “Only Rosie O’Donnell.”

