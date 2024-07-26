Royal Family Has 'Zero Reason' to Embrace Meghan Markle During Potential U.K. Trip
Prince Harry is headed back to the U.K. for the 2027 Invictus Games, but royal watchers wonder if Meghan Markle will accompany her husband in his home country.
"There’s zero chance of Meghan missing the Invictus Games," Christopher Andersen told an outlet. "I guess that she will be there, briefly, but without [their children] Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Meghan and Harry’s security concerns are legitimate, but the rest of the royal family doesn’t see it that way. Neither do the British courts."
"The feeling in the U.K. is that the Sussexes are no longer working royals, and therefore are not entitled to state-funded police protection," the author pointed out. "Harry has one more legal appeal left, but that’s a long shot."
Meghan hasn't spent time in the U.K. since Queen Elizabeth's 2022 funeral, as the Duke of Sussex credits her frequent absence to his ongoing security concerns. Aside from their desire for personnel, Meghan struggled to bond with Harry's "formal" family.
"Prince William summarized extremely well how he feels about Meghan Markle, as documented by Harry, before getting into a physical fight at Kensington Palace in 2019, according to his memoir Spare," Hilary Fordwich claimed.
"Harry wrote that William called Meghan ‘difficult,’ ‘rude’ and ‘abrasive,’ all traits not appreciated by the British," Fordwich noted. "The royals have had zero reason to change their feelings regarding Meghan Markle."
As a former soldier, Harry dedicated his life to veteran advocacy work through the Invictus Games, but the Suits star's return to the U.K. could distract from the sporting event.
"It may mean that the Games is overshadowed by the royal rift as other royals almost certainly won’t attend," Richard Fitzwilliams stated. "There may be more harmony by 2027, but I wouldn’t bet on it!"
"For a long time, Meghan has been extremely unpopular in Britain," Fitzwilliams shared. "Also, much may be determined by the security issue, with Harry being granted [the chance] to appeal against the decision to withdraw the automatic police protection he and his family once had when they were senior working royals."
- Prince Harry Says It's 'Still Dangerous' for Wife Meghan Markle and Their 2 Kids to Return to the U.K.
- Prince Harry's Media Showdown: Royals Hit the Ignore Button and Leave Duke to Face 'Consequences' Alone in Press War
- Meghan Markle Will 'Drop Another Bomb' With Rumored Memoir as Her Future in Hollywood Looks 'Pretty Grim'
Harry will appeal his lawsuit against the Home Office for personnel, and the outcome of the case will shift how frequently Meghan visits her husband's native nation.
"If he wins, they may both come," Fitzwilliams stated. "However, their unpopularity has soared in Britain because of the way they monetized their royal status and the brutality of their attacks on the royal family. Given their abysmal poll ratings, Meghan may keep away."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Along with the lack of police escorts, Harry admitted the media attention his brood receives prevents him from traveling with Meghan and their two little ones.
"There’s no one better place to see this thing through than myself,” Harry said in the ITV documentary Tabloids on Trial while discussing his legal battle against the British press. “It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”
Experts spoke to Fox News Digital.