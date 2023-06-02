Royals Won't Forgive Prince Harry for Doing Interviews While Queen Elizabeth 'Was Dying,' Says Source: There's Still 'Anger & Disgust'
Earlier this week, an insider declared Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were done with interviews since there's "nothing left to say" — but sources close to the royal family insisted their decision is too little, too late.
One insider told an outlet that the bulk of the Sussexes' digs came when Queen Elizabeth II "was in a lot of pain," both physically and emotionally, as her husband, Prince Philip, died in 2021.
"In the final months, of course, it got very much worse; by the time of the Platinum Jubilee, she couldn’t see very much, she couldn’t hear very much, and she was easily confused. She barely moved from her apartments in Windsor Castle," the insider revealed. "Appearing on the balcony at the jubilee required a titanic effort. That was the time for Harry and Meghan to bite their tongue. Instead they produced this unending stream of incredibly hurtful films and interviews attacking her life’s work."
"For Harry to announce he was writing a memoir when his grandmother was not just recently widowed but actually dying herself, as he must have known she was — well, the cruelty of it takes the breath away," the source added, referring to Harry's book Spare, in which he added an extra chapter to after the matriarch passed in September 2022.
"The idea that they are now going to take a vow of silence after all the damage they have done, even if it was true, which I very much doubt, will do nothing to assuage the anger and disgust some of her friends feel about what they did to the queen in her final years," the insider concluded.
Despite some having ill will towards the father-of-two, he still cared deeply for his great-grandmother. Though he arrived at her bedside a few hours after she passed, the Duke of Sussex revealed that he whispered to her that he "hoped she would be happy."
Daily Beast spoke to the source who dished on Harry and Meghan betraying Queen Elizabeth during her final years.