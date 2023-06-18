Demi Moore and Emma Heming Willis Gush Over Bruce Willis for Father's Day: 'We Love Our Girl Dad'
Demi Moore and Emma Heming Willis both honored the dad of their daughters this Father's Day!
On Sunday, June 18, the ex-wife and current wife of Bruce Willis shared adorable posts on Instagram gushing over the Die Hard actor, who has been battling dementia since his diagnosis in March.
"Forever grateful to you BW for giving me these three beautiful girls. We love our #girldad. Happy Father's Day!" Demi, 60, wrote about the 68-year-old whom she shares daughters, Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29.
The Scarlett Letter actress' upload included an adorable black and white photo of Bruce and their daughters from when they were little kids. The trio was shown cuddling up to their father as they all stick their tongues out to the camera.
Fans couldn't get enough of the throwback image as they raved in the comments section.
"Lovely family ❤️ It is precious the love and respect you show and have always shown for him. You have been and continue to be a wonderful family," one person penned, while another said, "OMG this pic is wonderful. it is full of real love and happiness."
"You guys really show how important family is and you are not 'Hollywood' may people follow your example!!!" a third person insisted.
Emma also debuted a touching message for the father-of-five's special day.
"Father's Day is a time I get to reflect on my deep appreciation and respect I have for Bruce as I watch him father our little ones. Where it might not be 'conventional,' what he's teaching them will span generations. Unconditional love, kindness, strength, compassion, patience, generosity, resilience," the Moonrise Kingdom star's second wife said, mentioning their two kids, Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9.
"Happy Father's Day to the greatest dad I know, who will forever be the gift that keeps giving within our family 💞," she concluded.
"This is so so true and so beautiful," a fan said in response, while another added, "Emma Willis! Your ❤️ ! How gorgeous is this piece this morning. You are right..the girls will learn many lessons. You and Bruce as role models."
Others chose to address how strong the brood has been amid Bruce's tragic disease, saying, "Dementia is such a cruel disease, but there is beauty to experience and gifts to be found if you are open to see them. I'm glad you're finding them where you can. Sending you and your family much love! 💜," and "Beautiful words.. I work for Alzheimer's Research UK and you, Bruce and the whole family are so inspiring 🧡 sending much love xx."