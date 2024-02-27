Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay 2002 Murder Trial Reaches Verdict

A witness by the name of Uriel "Tony" Rincon personally identified Jordan Jr. as the shooter in his testimony.

"I heard a couple of shots. I see Jay fall because his back was to me at the time. As Jay was falling, I saw Jordan shrug him off of him," he told the court at the time.

However, the defense only called one witness — a memory expert named Geoffrey Loftus — who attempted to discredit the other witnesses' version of the events, noting that after many years, "People’s mental functioning including the ability to memorize appearance of people around them is diminished."

Prosecutors countered some of the witnesses did not speak up until nearly 15 years later because they were "afraid" of repercussions and "didn't want to be involved," going so far as to move out of the state to "get away from all of this."