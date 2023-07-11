JonBenét Ramsey Murder Suspect Wrote Numerous Twisted Poems About Slain Child From Jail Cell

Throughout his lengthy prison sentence, Oliva confessed to killing the late 6-year-old — who was brutally murdered by means of strangulation in 1996 — in a series of letters to a former high school classmate, Michael Vail, often including bizarre poems and drawings with his written correspondences.

One such poem was written below a picture of the Colorado mountains. It not only referenced Ramsey's parents, who were initially suspects in her murder, but it also mentioned Suzanne Chase, who was raped and beaten to death only a few months before Ramsey's body was found.