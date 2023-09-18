Kristen Bell Warned Costar Russell Brand Not to Try and Hookup With Her While Filming 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall'
Resurfaced quotes from Russell Brand's Forgetting Sarah Marshall costar Kristen Bell aren't doing anything to help his tarnished image.
In the wake of the British star being accused of sexual assault and rape, an old interview from the actress is going viral, as the blonde beauty confessed she gave him a warning while filming the 2008 film.
Discussing their offscreen dynamic, the mom-of-two noted Brand "didn't try to mess with me or get in my pants. He knew I would lop his n--- off."
In another chat, Bell once again implied that she had to send him a message. "I made it really clear from the beginning that I would sock him in the b---- if he tried anything," she shared. "So he was intimidated, truth be told."
However, the Veronica Mars alum insisted she "loved working with Russell."
"I may be the only woman in the world who would shout that from the rooftops, but I did. There's a secret Russell that he doesn't show many people — one that's really kind and considerate," she continued. "True, he did say he found me repulsive and grotesque, but he realized saying stuff like that just got my funny bone. He's a really sweet boy."
As OK! reported, four women have accused the comedian of rape, sexual assault, abuse and emotional abuse, with the alleged incidents occurring between 2006 and 2013.
Brand denied the allegations via an Instagram video on Friday, September 15.
"Amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute," he stated. "These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies and, as I have written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous."
"Now during that time of promiscuity the relationships I had were absolutely, always consensual," Brand claimed. "I was always transparent about that then, almost too transparent, and I am being transparent about it now as well."
