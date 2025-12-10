or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > russell brand
OK LogoPolitics

MAGA Loyalist Russell Brand Drools Over 'Attractive' Candace Owens as Unlikely Duo Joins Forces to Discuss Politics: She's 'So Beautiful'

split photo of candace owens and russell brand
Source: mega; @candaceoshow/TikTok

Candace Owens and Russell Brand sat down for a wide-ranging interview on Monday, December 8.

Dec. 10 2025, Updated 3:04 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Russell Brand bizarrely linked up with Candace Owens to discuss politics this week — and couldn't help but drool over her "attractive" and "beautiful" features.

The disgraced British comedian-turned-MAGA supporter sat down with the conspiratorial political commentator on Monday, December 8, for a chat about a variety of topics, including a rant about Erika Kirk taking over as CEO of her late husband Charlie Kirk's organization Turning Point USA.

Article continues below advertisement

Russell Brand Gushes Over Candace Owens' 'Beauty'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Russell Brand and Candace Owens chatted politics on his show on Monday, December 8.
Source: Russell Brand/Youtube

Russell Brand and Candace Owens chatted politics on his show on Monday, December 8.

Russell — who pleaded not guilty to rape and sexual assault charges earlier this year — described the sit-down on his YouTube channel as a "wide-ranging conversation about the state of the conservative movement, the pressures and fractures inside political media and what really drives the controversies she ends up at the centre of."

The controversial media personality, 50, kicked things off by reflecting on their first meeting, recalling a "beautiful moment" when Candace, 36, "skipped around the room" after the pair had debated their political positions.

"You did a sort of prance..." he said, before calling her "so beautiful."

Article continues below advertisement

image of Russell Brand described a 'beautiful moment' in which Candace Owens 'did a sort of prance' around the room when they first met.
Source: Russell Brand/Youtube

Russell Brand described a 'beautiful moment' in which Candace Owens 'did a sort of prance' around the room when they first met.

The Get Him to the Greek star continued, "It made me feel that everything that gets discussed on a political level is superficial and empty because it's spirit that actually matters."

"I was already married, of course, so I confined my perspectives of your beauty to an appropriate strata," he explained. "But what affected me was, in spite of all this stuff we've been talking about how we disagree on stuff, on a spiritual level, I really like this person. I love this person... I find this person attractive."

MORE ON:
russell brand

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Candace Owens Rips Into Erika Kirk & Turning Point USA

image of Candace Owens criticized Erika Kirk during her sit-down with Russell Brand.
Source: Russell Brand/Youtube

Candace Owens criticized Erika Kirk during her sit-down with Russell Brand.

Later on in their conversation, Candace slammed Charlie Kirk's widow for becoming CEO of her late husband's company, Turning Point USA, directly following his assassination in September.

"I think the mistake they [Turning Point USA] made..." Candace said, speaking about the late conservative activist's organization in a clip shared to her TikTok on Tuesday, December 9. "And I've said this on my podcast...she never should have become the CEO and chairman overnight."

image of Candace Owens doesn't think Erika Kirk should have taken over as head of her husband's organization after his death.
Source: Russell Brand/Youtube; @mrserikakirk/Instagram

Candace Owens doesn't think Erika Kirk should have taken over as head of her husband's organization after his death.

Candace went on to insist that Turning Point USA should have appointed someone else as an "interim CEO" while Erika, 37, took time to grieve the loss of her slain husband, 31.

The divisive podcaster explained that Erika now has to "answer questions" from the public.

"You very quickly decided that you were equipped to be Charlie," she said, addressing Erika directly.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.