MAGA Loyalist Russell Brand Drools Over 'Attractive' Candace Owens as Unlikely Duo Joins Forces to Discuss Politics: She's 'So Beautiful'
Candace Owens and Russell Brand sat down for a wide-ranging interview on Monday, December 8.
Allie Fasanella Dec. 10 2025, Updated 3:04 p.m. ET

Russell Brand bizarrely linked up with Candace Owens to discuss politics this week — and couldn't help but drool over her "attractive" and "beautiful" features. The disgraced British comedian-turned-MAGA supporter sat down with the conspiratorial political commentator on Monday, December 8, for a chat about a variety of topics, including a rant about Erika Kirk taking over as CEO of her late husband Charlie Kirk's organization Turning Point USA.

Russell Brand Gushes Over Candace Owens' 'Beauty'

Source: Russell Brand/Youtube Russell Brand and Candace Owens chatted politics on his show on Monday, December 8.

Russell — who pleaded not guilty to rape and sexual assault charges earlier this year — described the sit-down on his YouTube channel as a "wide-ranging conversation about the state of the conservative movement, the pressures and fractures inside political media and what really drives the controversies she ends up at the centre of." The controversial media personality, 50, kicked things off by reflecting on their first meeting, recalling a "beautiful moment" when Candace, 36, "skipped around the room" after the pair had debated their political positions. "You did a sort of prance..." he said, before calling her "so beautiful."

Source: Russell Brand/Youtube Russell Brand described a 'beautiful moment' in which Candace Owens 'did a sort of prance' around the room when they first met.

The Get Him to the Greek star continued, "It made me feel that everything that gets discussed on a political level is superficial and empty because it's spirit that actually matters." "I was already married, of course, so I confined my perspectives of your beauty to an appropriate strata," he explained. "But what affected me was, in spite of all this stuff we've been talking about how we disagree on stuff, on a spiritual level, I really like this person. I love this person... I find this person attractive."

Candace Owens Rips Into Erika Kirk & Turning Point USA

Source: Russell Brand/Youtube Candace Owens criticized Erika Kirk during her sit-down with Russell Brand.

Later on in their conversation, Candace slammed Charlie Kirk's widow for becoming CEO of her late husband's company, Turning Point USA, directly following his assassination in September. "I think the mistake they [Turning Point USA] made..." Candace said, speaking about the late conservative activist's organization in a clip shared to her TikTok on Tuesday, December 9. "And I've said this on my podcast...she never should have become the CEO and chairman overnight."

Source: Russell Brand/Youtube; @mrserikakirk/Instagram Candace Owens doesn't think Erika Kirk should have taken over as head of her husband's organization after his death.