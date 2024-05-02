Ryan Gosling Won't Take on 'Dark' Roles Now That He's a Dad, Explains He Makes His Decisions With 'Family in Mind First'

In a new interview, the actor explained that since welcoming two daughters with Eva Mendes , he's determined to stick to more lighthearted films.

"I don't really take roles that are going to put me in some kind of dark place," the Hollywood heartthrob, 43, explained to a magazine. "This moment is what I feel like trying to read the room at home and feel like what is going to be best for all of us. The decisions I make, I make them with Eva and we make them with our family in mind first."

Gosling noted that 2016's La La Land was "the first" movie that marked his new mindset.

"It was sort of like, oh this will be fun for [his kids] too, because even though they're not coming to set, we're practicing piano every day or we're dancing or we're singing," he shared.