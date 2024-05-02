Ryan Gosling Won't Take on 'Dark' Roles Now That He's a Dad, Explains He Makes His Decisions With 'Family in Mind First'
Becoming a father changed Ryan Gosling's outlook on his career.
In a new interview, the actor explained that since welcoming two daughters with Eva Mendes, he's determined to stick to more lighthearted films.
"I don't really take roles that are going to put me in some kind of dark place," the Hollywood heartthrob, 43, explained to a magazine. "This moment is what I feel like trying to read the room at home and feel like what is going to be best for all of us. The decisions I make, I make them with Eva and we make them with our family in mind first."
Gosling noted that 2016's La La Land was "the first" movie that marked his new mindset.
"It was sort of like, oh this will be fun for [his kids] too, because even though they're not coming to set, we're practicing piano every day or we're dancing or we're singing," he shared.
Though the dad-of-two plays a stuntman in his new action movie The Fall Guy, he admitted his willingness to do stunts has lessened since taking on parenthood.
"My body turns to stone," he quipped of how he felt during a recent incident that involved a harness. "I think it's happened when I had kids — really, you start to be way more conscious of everything you do and everything you've ever done and everything you will do if you get a chance to do it."
Gosling previously revealed it was his daughters who inspired him to take on the viral role of Ken in 2023's Barbie.
"It was their interest in Barbie and their disinterest in Ken that sort of started all of this, and it's really been a team effort," he explained on Jimmy Fallon's late-night show. "They were on the film and they came to set when I filmed ["I'm Just Ken."]
"A lot of this has no context for them. It's just like a lot of fake tan stains around the house," he quipped.
Though Mendes, 50, and their girls didn't attend the 2024 Oscars, where Gosling put on a stellar performance of the hit track, "They [his daughters] know all the choreography better than I do — and the songs," he confessed.
After the show, the Hitch star shared an Instagram photo of herself dressed in his costume. "You took Ken all the way to the Oscar’s, RG. Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed, 💋," she wrote.
