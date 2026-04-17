'Cruel Intentions' Star Ryan Philippe Sends Pulses Racing With Steamy Sauna Photo: 'Have Mercy'

Article continues below advertisement

Ryan Philippe has anything but cruel intentions on social media. The actor, 51, teased fans with a steamy red light sauna photo shared to Instagram on Thursday, April 16. Phillippe went shirtless, wearing nothing but a pair of swim trunks, as he exposed a sleeve full of tattoos. He donned a banya hat from Sun Home Saunas to protect his head from overheating.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @ryanphillippe/Instagram Ryan Phillippe stripped down in the sauna.

“Is it possible to be in love w a sauna?” he captioned his post. Fans gushed over the actor in the comments section. “Is it possible to be too in love with @ryanphillippe ?!! 😍,” one person wrote, while another added, “Still crushin' over here like it's 1999. Sir, you look the exact same 🫢.” A third added, “Lord have mercy 🥵🔥.”

Article continues below advertisement

Ryan Phillippe Opens Up About Kids With Reese Witherspoon

Source: @ryanphillippe/Instagram Ryan Phillippe shares kids Ava and Deacon with former wife Reese Witherspoon.

Phillippe — who shares kids Ava and Deacon with former wife Reese Witherspoon and daughter Kai with ex Alexis Knapp — recently opened up about what it’s like raising kids. “Well, you hope that while they're young and they are in the same house as you, that you instill enough of the values and the sensibilities that they'll need when they go out into the world. Because at a certain point, you can't stop life,” he expressed to an outlet in February. “They're going to go through their developments, they're going to go through their heartaches and their trials and tribulations. And as a parent, you're always there for them and trying to guide and give them advice, but there has to be an element of release once they get over a certain age.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @ryanphillippe/Instagram Ryan Phillippe struggled when his kids left for college.

The movie star acknowledged it was “tough” when his oldest kids left for college. “You're used to them being the center of your life and taking care of them. And that's so much a part of what we do energetically as parents while we're raising them, and then to release is incredibly difficult,” he explained. “But I feel good and proud of who they are and how myself and my ex-wife have prepared them. And so you have to always be there for them, but you can't always be with them.”

Ryan Phillippe Wants His Kids to Be Independent

Source: @ryanphillippe/Instagram Ryan Phillippe has an amicable co-parenting relationship with Reese Witherspoon.