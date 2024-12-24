Ryan Reynolds Posts Cryptic Message About Feeling Uninspired Amid Wife Blake Lively's Scathing Lawsuit Against Justin Baldoni
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and their adorable family appear to be going through a tough time.
On Monday, December 23, the famed actor referenced an apparent rough patch while sharing a cryptic message in his first Instagram post since his wife filed an intense lawsuit against her It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni.
Reynolds re-shared a video initially posted on December 12 of himself reprising his Deadpool movie character role for a promotional video asking his followers to donate to charity.
Sharing the clip to his Instagram Story, Reynolds wrote: "It’s almost Christmas Eve. Last day to donate to @ickkidsvs. @blakelively and I are matching any donation to $500k. This organization is a sanctuary for so many kids and their parents traversing the unimaginable."
"Thank you @rowlandbb for directing this amazing little piece during a time I really didn’t feel like putting the suit on," the Free Guy actor added, seemingly admitting to dealing with some life difficulties and feeling uninspired in recent months.
"Thank you @reallyndcarter for your time, grace and talent. Thank you to my daughter for being such a good person despite your dad asking you to swear (for a good cause)," he quipped, appearing to reference his and Lively's 7-year-old, Inez, who starred as Kidpool in Deadpool & Wolverine earlier this year.
Reynolds' social media message came just days after his wife filed a shocking lawsuit against Baldoni, accusing the Jane the Virgin actor of sexual harassment and claiming he participated in a smear campaign to allegedly "bury" Lively in an attempt to promote It Ends With Us in line with its release in August.
Lively's husband had a heavy presence on set of the romantic drama film, with the A Simple Favor star's lawsuit seeming to provide a further explanation for his hovering support.
According to the court documents, Reynolds was present at a meeting with Lively and production staff to address the Gossip Girl actress' concerns with Baldoni and the alleged hostile work environment on set of the motion picture.
The legal filing claimed Lively specifically requested Baldoni stop mentioning his apparent previous "p--- addiction" and put an end to any discussion of his sexual conquests in front of the blonde beauty or other members of the cast and crew.
Lively's lawsuit also claimed The Age of Adeline star specifically demanded for there to be "no more adding of s-- scenes, oral s-- or on camera climaxing by BL outside the scope of the script BL approved when signing onto the project."
The mom-of-four — who shares daughters James, 9, Inez and Betty, 4, as well as son Olin, 1, with Reynolds — further accused Baldoni and his colleagues of taking part in a "social manipulation" campaign to "destroy" her career and reputation in Hollywood, causing Lively and her family to experience "severe emotional distress."
In response, Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freedman insisted Lively's allegations are "false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt," while claiming she only filed the lawsuit to "fix her negative reputation."
Baldoni's attorney also accused Lively of "threatening to not show up to set, threatening to not promote the film, ultimately leading to its demise during release."