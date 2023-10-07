'Loser': Olivia Wilde Called Out for Trying to 'Stay Relevant' After Posting About Taylor Swift's Love Life
Was Olivia Wilde throwing shade at Taylor Swift?
On Thursday, October 5, the actress shared a tweet on her Instagram Story which read, “I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate scientist.”
This snarky comment came after the pop star has been rumored to be dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The pair have been seen all over social media and clips of Swift at his games have been plastered everywhere.
In response, fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to bash the director for taking a dig at the musician.
“Olivia just tryna stay relevant with this one,” one person penned, while another added, “She’s a clout chaser.”
A third user wrote angrily, “Olivia Wilde posting this when she hasn’t done a thing for climate change, is a performative activist. Attaches her name to any big-name celeb… What a freaking fake af hypocrite… keep Taylor Swift’s name out of your mouth loser.”
“I wish Olivia Wilde would be a climate activist instead of talking s--- about Taylor Swift,” a fourth said.
As OK! previously reported, the comment on Swift’s romance came as Wilde closed a chapter in her own love life.
Three years after Wilde and ex Jason Sudeikis called off their engagement, the duo finally came to a custody agreement.
The Ted Lasso lead — who share son Otis, 9, and daughter Daisy, 6, with Wilde — will pay his ex $27,500 per month, an amount that was based on his estimated 2023 income of $10 million. The director’s income was reported as $500,000.
- Yikes! Olivia Wilde 'Mortified' After Being Served Legal Papers From Jason Sudeikis At CinemaCon
- Inside Jason Sudeikis' Shocking Response To Ex Olivia Wilde Being Handed Custody Documents While At CinemaCon
- Revenge Body? Olivia Wilde Flaunts Toned Physique After Ex Harry Styles Was Spotted Making Out With Emily Ratajkowski In Japan — See Photos
The custody battle between the two celebs got nasty when the Don’t Worry Darling star was served legal papers while on stage at CinemaCon last year. Many assumed this was a calculated move on Sudeikis’ part in order to embarrass the brunette beauty, however, he claimed he did not know when and where she would be served.
“Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis. He would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner," a source spilled about the situation.
Despite his intentions, the mother-of-two was still "humiliated" by the situation.
“Olivia was confused when she was handed the envelope, and she was even more confused when she opened it," another insider claimed. “It seemed unthinkable to her, and it took a moment to set in, but as mortifying as it was, she did not want to give a reaction.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"She was there to introduce a project that is near and dear to her heart, and for someone to try to take that moment from her — whether it be Jason, a process server or anyone else — was beyond inappropriate," they added.