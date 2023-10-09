OK Magazine
Taylor Swift Fans Think She Snubbed Travis Kelce's Game at the Last Minute

By:

Oct. 9 2023

There was at least one blank space at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN, as Taylor Swift wasn't in attendance for Travis Kelce's most recent game.

Her absence comes after the superstar cheered on the Kansas City Chiefs tight end on September 24 and October 1.

Taylor Swift fans were disappointed she didn't attend Travis Kelce's most recent game.

Over the week, speculation ramped up over whether Swift, 33, would be there, and one TV channel made it seem like she was expected to show, as they highlighted the area with an arrow to show where she would be seated.

"In case you’re wondering, seven words I thought would never leave my lips in my career, what are they? Taylor Swift is not at the game,” broadcaster Jim Nantz then told viewers. "There are some brokenhearted people I just saw in the stands. She was questionable all week, but it looks like it’s officially inactive for today."

The Kansas City Chiefs played in Minnesota on Sunday, October 8.

Some fans thought the NFL's obsessive coverage may have been to blame for the snub, as sports fans expressed their dismay that the camera was constantly panning to the Grammy winner throughout the two games she attended.

Even Kelce himself admitted things were getting out of hand.

"I think it’s fun when they show who was at the game. I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you’re watching. But at the same time I think... They’re overdoing it a little bit for sure, especially my situation," he confessed on an episode of his podcast. "[But] I think they’re just trying to have fun with it."

Swift was seen cheering on the Chiefs at their September 24 home match.

Meanwhile, other Swifties think she didn't show because she's busy prepping for the international leg of The Eras Tour, which kicks off on November 9.

The blonde beauty was also nowhere to be seen when the football player celebrated his October 5 birthday.

Either way, their budding romance is going well, as on Friday, October 6, Kelce gushed in a press conference, "As all the attention comes, it feels like ... I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl, and right now, even more on top of the world."

Kelce said he feels 'on top of the world' amid their romance.

The athlete was also asked how he's managing with the paparazzi, who are now following his every move.

"We're learning with the paparazzi just taking photos from all over the place, but at the same time, you know, it comes with it. You got a lot of people that care about Taylor and for good reason," he said of his new flame. "You just gotta keep living and learning and enjoying the moments. At the end of the day, I've always been pretty good about compartmentalizing and being able to stay focused and keep building."

The Kansas City Chiefs' next match is on their home turf on Thursday, October 12.

