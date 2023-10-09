Travis Kelce 'Jokes' Taylor Swift Is His 'Good Luck Charm' Despite Pop Star Missing His Latest Football Game
Even though Taylor Swift was nowhere to be found at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, October 8, when the Minnesota Vikings hosted the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce is grateful for the singer's support in the past few weeks.
When the "Cruel Summer" songstress, 33, attended his home game in late September, in addition to being spotted at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on October 1, the athlete, 34, won both games.
"He jokes she is his good luck charm," a source told a news outlet.
"Taylor is having the time of her life at these football games cheering on Travis," the source added. "Her and her friends are fully embracing this era and are having a lot of fun being there. Taylor has worked very hard this last year and It's fun for her to bring all of her friends along, let loose and show support."
At the Sunday, October 8, game, announcer Jim Nantz told viewers not to expect to see the singer in the stands.
"In case you’re wondering, seven words I thought would never leave my lips in my career, what are they? Taylor Swift is not at the game,” he said. "There are some brokenhearted people I just saw in the stands. She was questionable all week, but it looks like it’s officially inactive for today."
However, fans are convinced Swift was supposed to show up to the game, as they highlighted where she would have been sitting.
Meanwhile, some Swifties believe the coverage has been too much for her to deal with — something Kelce himself touched upon during an episode of his podcast.
"I think it’s fun when they show who was at the game. I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you’re watching. But at the same time I think... They’re overdoing it a little bit for sure, especially my situation," he admitted. "[But] I think they’re just trying to have fun with it."
The Grammy winner was also not seen at Kelce's birthday celebration last week. Despite Swift being MIA, it seems like the two are in a good place. "As all the attention comes, it feels like ... I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl, and right now, even more on top of the world," the football star gushed during a press conference on October 6.
According to an insider, the duo have the potential to go the distance.
"They’re taking it day by day, but she has high hopes. She likes that he’s a normal, nice guy. He’s down-to-earth and isn't affected by fame," the insider explained of Swift, who split from Joe Alwyn earlier this year.
The Messenger spoke to the source.