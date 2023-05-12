OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Taylor Swift
OK LogoNEWS

Ryan Reynolds Pokes Fun at Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Dating Rumors as Duo Takes Romance to the Next Level

ryan reynolds taylor swift matty healy dating kissing pp
Source: MEGA
By:

May 12 2023, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

One thing Ryan Reynolds will do is troll his friends on social media.

On Wednesday, May 10, the Deadpool star shared an Instagram Story that seemed to cryptically poke fun at his pals Matty Healy and Taylor Swift as their romance rumors take the world by storm.

Article continues below advertisement
ryan reynolds taylor swift matty healy dating kissing
Source: MEGA

The husband of Blake Lively posted a selfie of himself alongside an audio attachment of The 1975 singer's hit song "Chocolate."

Reynolds wrote the words "Zoom Zoom" over the photo, without providing any further context as to what he meant.

Article continues below advertisement
ryan reynolds taylor swift matty healy dating kissing
Source: @blakelively/Instagram

While the father-of-four didn't specifically reference Healy and Swift's dating rumors, the timing of his upload didn't seem "accidental," as the "All Too Well" vocalist put it in her iconic song "Mastermind."

Reynolds has been known to troll his close friends and family — including his wife — in the past via social media, and recently proved his allegiance to Swift when he unfollowed her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn on Wednesday, April 19, mere moments after he and Lively had dinner with the pop star.

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift
Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift kissing matt healy dating rumors breakup
Source: MEGA

Although Swift kept her and Alwyn's six-year relationship extremely private throughout the years, it seems the blonde beauty is ready to let the public in this time around — and likely didn't mind Reynolds' subtle trolling.

Just one day after the Free Guy actor joked around with his followers on Instagram, Healy and Swift took took their chemistry to the next level, as an eyewitness spotted the duo "cuddling and kissing" at a private banquet at Casa Cipriani in New York City on Thursday, May 11, as OK! previously reported.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift kissing matt healy dating rumors breakup
Source: @EMILYADORESTAY/INSTAGRAM

While it may be surprising to some fans how fast Swift appears to be moving on from Alwyn, an insider admitted the icon is simply "enjoying her freedom" as she gets used to "to the single life" after involving herself in a serious relationship for more than half a decade.

"Taylor is handling the breakup really well and she’s feeling very optimistic about her future. She truly believes whatever is meant to be, will be, and knows everything happens for a reason," the source explained of Swift's current headspace.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.