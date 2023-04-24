OK Magazine
Taylor Swift Felt 'Tied Down' In Relationship With Ex Joe Alwyn, Romance 'Changed' Post-Pandemic: Insiders

taylor swift felt tied down relationship joe alwyn changed post pandemic
Apr. 24 2023

Taylor Swift realized Joe Alwyn just wasn't The One.

A few weeks after their breakup sent shockwaves around the globe, insiders are spilling more details as to what went wrong in their six-year romance.

"They’d talked about marriage, but life beyond the altar didn’t appeal," one insider dished to Radar. "Taylor didn’t want to be tied down and it felt like settling."

The duo first got together in 2016, which is when the superstar, 33, was taking a break from the spotlight due to her feud with Kanye West. They then had another long reprieve from the public due to the pandemic.

"They were in this cocoon, and it was nice and quiet," shared a second source. "When the world opened up, the dynamics changed and they were pulled apart."

Swift's soaring career also contributed to the split, as even though Alwyn, 31, has nabbed plenty of acting gigs, "he felt eclipsed by Taylor’s career and larger-than-life persona."

The singer's popularity is currently at an all-time high, having released her 10th album, Midnights, and then embarking on the Eras Tour, which kicked off last month.

"She feels a connection with the audience. It’s been healing," one insider said of how she's doing post-split.

The blonde beauty is proving that she's loving her new freedom, having been spotted in NYC with famous pals like Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid multiple times over the past month. Meanwhile, when she was with her British beau, she was only seen out a handful of times.

"Taylor is handling the breakup really well and she’s feeling very optimistic about her future," a separate source previously told an outlet. "She truly believes whatever is meant to be, will be, and knows everything happens for a reason. She appreciates all the love and support she’s received from family and friends."

And while fans are speculating as to whether she's already found a new man, the source insisted she's single, noting, "She isn’t dating anybody and isn’t even thinking about getting into another relationship anytime soon."

