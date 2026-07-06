Lena Dunham Quips She's 'Available for Bar and Bat Mitzvahs' After Making Shocking NSFW Joke at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Nuptials
July 6 2026, Updated 2:20 p.m. ET
Lena Dunham is getting the last laugh.
The actress referenced the N---- joke she made at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Thursday, July 2, wedding rehearsal dinner in an Instagram post a fews days after the star-studded nuptials.
"Available going forward for weddings, bar and bat mitzvahs, and sweet sixteens (gay ones). I love both my husbands and I love love 💒💍🥰," she captioned a Monday, July 6, upload.
According to reports, the Girls alum poked fun at the athlete's NFL career in her speech, quipping, "American football is just straight guys reenacting gay p---."
Her comment allegedly elicited both laughs and gasps, while it was claimed that the bride chuckled and called her friend a "genius" for the joke.
What Did Lena Dunham Wear to the Wedding?
The post also showed her in two outfits from the celebration, with the first featuring a silky, long-sleeved, magenta blouse that featured a plunging neckline and a floor-length black skirt.
She also shared pictures from what she appeared to wear to the ceremony, donning a more conservative lime green jacket and matching skirt.
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"Love u so much it hurts!" pal Gigi Hadid commented on the post.
"Word on the streets…your speech ate. Not surprised 🔥," one fan said, while another penned, "Please do a speech at my wedding it’s next May 💕🫶."
Dunham and the Grammy winner have been friends for years, with Swift acting as a bridesmaid for the actress' 2021 wedding to Luis Felber.
Inside the Emotional Ceremony
As OK! reported, Swift and her husband chose not have a typical bridal party. Instead, they were joined at the altar only by the musician's brother, Austin Swift, who served as Man of Honor, and Travis' older sibling, Jason Kelce, as Best Man. Adam Sandler acted as the officiant.
One source said the bride and groom's vows were "20 minutes each" and were read from gold books.
Another insider admitted of Travis, "You would think the bride would be the one crying more, but it was actually Travis that was more emotional."
Who Attended the Wedding?
An official statement revealed "the bride and groom’s wedding ceremony looks have been created by Christian Dior Haute Couture" and were "designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the Bride and Groom."
Other attendees at the Madison Square Garden event included Zoë Kravitz, Sabrina Carpenter, Selena Gomez, Jimmy Fallon, Ethan Hawke, Jessica Chastain, Camila Cabello and many more.