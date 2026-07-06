or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Lena Dunham
OK LogoNEWS

Lena Dunham Quips She's 'Available for Bar and Bat Mitzvahs' After Making Shocking NSFW Joke at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Nuptials

Photo of Lena Dunham, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: @lenadunham/instagram;mega/unsplash

Lena Dunham made a speech while celebrating pal Taylor Swift's nuptials.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 6 2026, Updated 2:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Lena Dunham is getting the last laugh.

The actress referenced the N---- joke she made at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Thursday, July 2, wedding rehearsal dinner in an Instagram post a fews days after the star-studded nuptials.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Lena Dunham joked about the wedding speech she made at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding dinner rehearsal.
Source: @lenadunham/instagram

Lena Dunham joked about the wedding speech she made at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding dinner rehearsal.

"Available going forward for weddings, bar and bat mitzvahs, and sweet sixteens (gay ones). I love both my husbands and I love love 💒💍🥰," she captioned a Monday, July 6, upload.

According to reports, the Girls alum poked fun at the athlete's NFL career in her speech, quipping, "American football is just straight guys reenacting gay p---."

Her comment allegedly elicited both laughs and gasps, while it was claimed that the bride chuckled and called her friend a "genius" for the joke.

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Lena Dunham Wear to the Wedding?

Photo of The 'Girls' actress wore two outfits for the July 3 wedding.
Source: @lenadunham/instagram

The 'Girls' actress wore two outfits for the July 3 wedding.

The post also showed her in two outfits from the celebration, with the first featuring a silky, long-sleeved, magenta blouse that featured a plunging neckline and a floor-length black skirt.

She also shared pictures from what she appeared to wear to the ceremony, donning a more conservative lime green jacket and matching skirt.

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Lena Dunham

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of The newlyweds got married at NYC's Madison Square Garden.
Source: mega/unsplash

The newlyweds got married at NYC's Madison Square Garden.

"Love u so much it hurts!" pal Gigi Hadid commented on the post.

"Word on the streets…your speech ate. Not surprised 🔥," one fan said, while another penned, "Please do a speech at my wedding it’s next May 💕🫶."

Dunham and the Grammy winner have been friends for years, with Swift acting as a bridesmaid for the actress' 2021 wedding to Luis Felber.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside the Emotional Ceremony

Photo of An insider claimed the athlete cried more than the bride did during the ceremony.
Source: mega/unsplash

An insider claimed the athlete cried more than the bride did during the ceremony.

As OK! reported, Swift and her husband chose not have a typical bridal party. Instead, they were joined at the altar only by the musician's brother, Austin Swift, who served as Man of Honor, and Travis' older sibling, Jason Kelce, as Best Man. Adam Sandler acted as the officiant.

One source said the bride and groom's vows were "20 minutes each" and were read from gold books.

Another insider admitted of Travis, "You would think the bride would be the one crying more, but it was actually Travis that was more emotional."

Article continues below advertisement

Who Attended the Wedding?

Photo of The power couple began dating in the summer of 2023.
Source: mega

The power couple began dating in the summer of 2023.

An official statement revealed "the bride and groom’s wedding ceremony looks have been created by Christian Dior Haute Couture" and were "designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the Bride and Groom."

Other attendees at the Madison Square Garden event included Zoë Kravitz, Sabrina Carpenter, Selena Gomez, Jimmy Fallon, Ethan Hawke, Jessica Chastain, Camila Cabello and many more.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.