Disappointed Sally Field, 78, Throws Out Her Kamala Harris Lawn Signs After Democrat Loses the 2024 Presidential Election: Photos

"I’ve been so hesitant to do this, to tell my horrific story," the Oscar winner shared, disclosing that she underwent an illegal abortion in 1964, something she also mentioned in her 2018 memoir.

"It was during a time even worse than now. A time when contraception was not readily available and only if you were married," she recalled. "But I feel that so many women of my generation went through similar, traumatic events and I feel stronger when I think of them. I believe, like me, they must want to fight for their grandchildren and all the young women of this country."