Disappointed Sally Field, 78, Throws Out Her Kamala Harris Lawn Signs After Democrat Loses the 2024 Presidential Election: Photos
Sally Field didn't have the most upbeat birthday when she turned 78 on Wednesday, November 6.
The same day that it was confirmed Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election, the actress was seen removing Kamala Harris campaign signs from her lawn and throwing them away.
For the rare outing, the movie star had her gray locks styled in braided pigtails, and she was dressed comfy in a T-shirt under a button-down shirt, sweatpants and slip-on shoes.
Field was a vocal advocate for the Democrat, 60, revealing in an Instagram post that one of the reasons she supported Harris was because she believes in women's rights.
"I’ve been so hesitant to do this, to tell my horrific story," the Oscar winner shared, disclosing that she underwent an illegal abortion in 1964, something she also mentioned in her 2018 memoir.
"It was during a time even worse than now. A time when contraception was not readily available and only if you were married," she recalled. "But I feel that so many women of my generation went through similar, traumatic events and I feel stronger when I think of them. I believe, like me, they must want to fight for their grandchildren and all the young women of this country."
- Sally Field Describes Her 'Horrific' and 'Traumatic' Illegal Abortion in 1964 Ahead of 2024 Election: 'We Can't Go Back'
- 'The View' Star Ana Navarro Scolds Production for Playing Music Over Guest VP Kamala Harris
- Kamala Harris Says Her 'Heart Is Full' in First Speech Since Losing 2024 Election: 'We Must Accept the Results'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"It’s one of the reasons why so many of us are supporting Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. Everyone, please, pay attention to this election, up and down the ballot, in every state — especially those with ballot initiatives that could protect reproductive freedom," Field told her social media followers. "PLEASE. WE CAN’T GO BACK!!"
The actress admitted she still feels "very shamed" about the ordeal, in which she traveled to Mexico to meet the doctor.
"We parked on a really scroungy-looking street, it was scary and he parked about three blocks away and said, ‘See that building down there?’ And he gave me an envelope with cash and I was to walk into that building and give them the cash and then come right back to him," she spilled.
"There was a technician giving me a few puffs of ether but he would then take it away, so it just made my arms and legs feel numb [and] weird, but I felt everything — how much pain I was in," Field continued of the process.
"Then the situation turned darker," she confessed. "I realized that the technician was actually molesting me, so I had to figure out, how can I make my arms move to push him away? So it was just this absolute pit of shame. And then, when it was finished, they said, ‘Go go go go go!’, like the building was on fire."
Since Roe V. Wade was overturned, "these are the things that women are going through now — when they’re trying to get to another state, they don’t have the money, they don’t have the means, they don’t know where they’re going," the Steel Magnolias star explained.
"And it’s beyond ... how you can go back to that and do that to our little girls and our young women, and not have respect and regard for their health and their own decisions about whether they feel they’re able to give birth to a child at that time?" she added.