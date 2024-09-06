Sally Field, 77, Shocks With Unrecognizable Look While Walking Her Dog in Los Angeles: Photos
Is that you, Sally Field?
The actress was nearly unrecognizable when a photographer spotted the star walking her pooch in Los Angeles on Wednesday, September 4.
In the new photos, the Oscar winner, 77, kept her face out of the sun with a light blue hat, which she paired with a white and blue striped shirt, white capris and white sneakers.
While the Sybil alum hasn't appeared in any Hollywood projects since 2023's 80 for Brady, Field has done quite a few interviews over the past several months, where she opened up about her highly publicized love life.
While on a March episode of the "Wiser Than Me With Julia Louis-Dreyfus" podcast, Field admitted she doesn't see herself marrying again after two divorces.
"It would certainly all depend on meeting somebody I wanted to spend more than 37 seconds with. And I can’t imagine that either!" she quipped. "So I don’t know."
The Steel Magnolias lead admitted she's "just never been good at picking a person, a partner, to be with who would be loving and know me and not want to change me and also be challenging to me."
While her marriages to Alan Greisman and Steven Craig didn't last, they did bring her the most important people in her life: her three sons.
"Several people that I was dating, or around, would say, ‘Why can’t you treat me the way you treat your sons?’ ‘Uh, because you’re not my son!’" she noted of Sam Greisman, 36, as well as Peter, 56, and Eli Craig, 51.
In another interview with People, she came clean about her rocky relationship with Burt Reynolds, admitting he wasn't a supportive boyfriend.
Field recalled the time she wanted to attend the Cannes Film Festival in 1979 for the premiere of her flick Norma Rae, however, the late actor — who died at age 82 in 2018 — suggested they stay home instead: "He said, 'You don’t think you’re going to win anything, do you?'"
He also refused to accompany her to the 1980 Academy Awards, where she wound up winning Best Actress for Norma Rae.
"He really was not a nice guy around me then," the mom-of-three spilled.
Field didn't want to attend alone, and luckily, friend David Steinberg and his then-wife, Judy, invited her to tag along with them.
"David said, ‘Well, for God’s sakes, we’ll take you.’ He and Judy made it a big celebration," she remembered. "They picked me up in a limousine and had champagne in the car. They made it just wonderful fun."