Sam Asghari Defends Ex Britney Spears Against Donald Trump Jr.: 'It's Not OK to Be a Bully'

Oct. 2 2023, Updated 12:16 p.m. ET

Sam Asghari is still standing by Britney Spears' side even after filing for divorce from the pop star back in August.

On Sunday, October 1, the estranged husband of the "Toxic" singer fired back at Donald Trump Jr. after he mocked Spears' mental state by sharing a political meme.

"It’s not OK to be a bully," Asghari wrote in white text over a black screen via his Instagram Story while tagging former president Donald Trump's son directly.

Trump Jr. didn't respond to Asghari's remarks, though his post still remains uploaded to his Instagram profile.

The post in question featured a split screen meme of Spears. On the left, a throwback from the height of the pop icon's fame labeled "America under Trump" pictured the "Circus" singer wearing a cutoff red graphic T-Shirt of a bald eagle and a low rise denim mini skirt.

The image on the right was labeled "America under Biden,” and showed a screenshot of a recent viral video Spears dangerously dancing around with two "fake" knives, which later prompted a welfare check at her home amid ongoing concerns for the "Gimme More" hitmaker's well-being.

Trump Jr. simply captioned the upload "yup," as supporters of Spears jumped to her defense against trolls in the comments section.

"All due respect, whatever @britneyspears may or may not be going through has nothing to do with politics Donald Trump or Joe Biden. Please stop posting her photos everywhere. It’s very disrespectful," one fan of the Princess of Pop wrote, as another added, "we love Britney both ways."

The mocking post didn't even sit right with Trump supporters, as one MAGA fan ridiculed, "Don, this was a tad inappropriate. I love your dad and think he is the absolute best man to save this country, but not at the expense of someone who is clearly having some emotional health issues. You are better than this," and another agreed: "That is mean. Brittany had been so taken advantage of. I love Donald Trump, but take this down"

Asghari's public portrayal of support for Spears comes after the 41-year-old admitted the relationship ended after she "couldn't take the pain anymore."

The duo had been together for six years, though they only tied the knot in June 2022, ending their marriage 14 months after it began.

Since then, fans of Spears have been extra concerned for her mental health, as many worry her heartbreak might make her spiral out of control.

