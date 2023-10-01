'It's Enough!': Britney Spears Launches Attack Against Police for Conducting Welfare Check After Bizarre Knife Video
Britney Spears isn't holding back! The pop star publicly attacked the police after the Ventura County Sheriff's Office was asked to come to her home to perform a welfare check due to the artist posting a video of herself dancing with knives.
Spears quickly took to Instagram on Saturday, September 30, to inform her fans about the incident, and she chose an image of a ballerina on point shoes that included knives.
"Is it a joke in the news again with welfare checks??? Come on America … we cooler than that, right ???" the "Toxic" singer wrote in her caption.
"The officers came to my home and said they would not leave until they spoke to me as people do 4-minute performances with them," she noted. "I am getting an apology. I’ve been bullied in my home for so long now…ITS ENOUGH!"
In her social media statement, Spears later compared her mother, Lynne Spears, to law enforcement.
"Don’t talk about it, come on, let’s DO !!! As my mom does the silent treatment when paps ask questions about her own daughter as if I’m in the wrong," the performer added. "Nope, it’s an old game. People need to be responsible for their actions! It’s about power for cops."
Even though her Instagram followers were worried about Britney's safety, she informed people in various posts that kitchen utensils were film props.
"I know I spooked everyone with the last post, but these are fake knives that my team rented from Hand Prop shop in LA," Britney shared on her social media account. "These are not real knives. No one needs to worry or call the police."
"I’m trying to imitate one of my favorite performers Shakira … a performance I was inspired by !!! Cheers to us bad girls who aren’t afraid to push boundaries and take risks," the mom-of-two concluded, referring to Shakira's recent VMAs performance.
Hours before addressing her strained relationship with the officers, she uploaded a picture with Cade Hudson and chatted about her split from Sam Asghari.
"I'm in such a beautiful location! I'm so lucky to have amazing friends," Britney shared. "Positive affirmations are important to me at the moment. I say this because I am going through a divorce. Having to reflect my past in a book was not easy."
Britney later alluded to being uncomfortable with being a public figure.
"If you’re so self-entitled and perfect, why should you even care if someone is experimenting on their phone?! Why mention it if you’re so much better than that??? But are you??? Come on," the X Factor alum penned. "I'm reading a book called The Uglies, and it's really cool because I see the undefining line between emotions and beauty."
"I know what it's like to be demoralized and embarrassed. I'm very sensitive and incredibly hard on myself," she revealed. "I have social anxiety and do equine therapy with horses !!!"