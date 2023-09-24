Bikini-Clad Britney Spears Reminds Ex Sam Asghari What He’s Missing in Steamy Pole Dancing Clip
Britney Spears may have busted a move to get ex Sam Asghari’s attention.
On Saturday, September 23, the pop star uploaded a clip of herself pole dancing to Beyoncé’s “Don’t Hurt Yourself” off her acclaimed album Lemonade. In the steamy upload, Spears was wearing a neon pink bikini with gold chain details as she body rolled in the mirror.
The blonde beauty did a series of shakes and shimmies while holding onto the pole with one hand and her phone in the other. As she was moving around, the lyrics “Who the f--- do you think I am / You ain’t married to no average b---- boy / You can watch my fat a-- twist, boy / As I bounce to the next d---, boy,” played, which seemingly alluded to her recent split from Asghari.
“💅🏼💅🏼💅🏼,” she captioned the video with confidence.
As OK! previously reported, while Spears is seemingly trying to catch Asghari’s eye after their marriage of 14 months fell apart, the model is apparently excited to start a new chapter.
"Sam is focused on moving forward with his life, and although he shared a lot of happy memories with Britney, he's excited to see what's next," a source spilled. "Sam is continuing to work on his fitness brand, but his main focus is pursuing his acting career. That's where his passion lies and what makes him the happiest."
The actor was even spotted at the SAG AFTRA strike in early September, where he spoke with reporters, saying, "We're not here to talk about my personal life. We're here to raise awareness for my brothers and sisters working hard and striking for my future. And I hope everything gets resolved very fast, and we can all go back to what we love doing the most, which is making art and inspiring people."
Meanwhile, friends and family of the “Lucky” singer are worried about who she is hanging out around in her fragile state.
"There are many red flags," a source revealed, adding that Spears "is caught in a dangerous spiral as she surrounds herself with people who may not have her best interests at heart."
"[Asghari's] not trying to draw this divorce out and make it a huge, messy scandal. He's actually a good guy, and he only wants what's fair. He truly wants the best for Britney," the insider said.
However, concern for the star heightened after it was rumored she’s been dating her former housekeeper, Paul Richard Soliz, who has a criminal past.
A source shared that the ex-con "isn't good for her" and that's why those close to Spears "aren't supportive of the relationship."
The mother-of-two "likes him though" because "he makes her feel like he is acting as her protector and she finds comfort in that, especially as she moves through her split from Sam."