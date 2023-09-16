Britney Spears Barely Sleeping After Sam Asghari Split, Singer Frequently Traveling to Las Vegas Where She Can 'Be Up All Night'
Britney Spears' sleep schedule has become a bit toxic.
The Princess of Pop has been struggling to catch some ZZZ's ever since her estranged husband, Sam Asghari, filed for divorce from the pop star on Wednesday, August 16, listing their date of separation as Friday, July 28.
"Britney drinks so much soda and Red Bull that she never sleeps," a source spilled to a news publication of the abundance of energy drinks flooding her system. "She likes the way the caffeine makes her feel, but it’s concerning how little shut-eye she’s actually getting."
"She stays up very late, sometimes all night long, with her mind racing, always saying she has things to do or insisting on going for late-night drives," the insider detailed of the "Gimme More" singer's alarming behavior.
The confidante continued: "Her team really wants Britney to rest, maybe go to a rehab that isn’t so much for substance abuse as a place to just calm her body down, relax and rejuvenate."
Instead, Spears has been traveling to Las Vegas, where she feels more comfortable staying up until the wee hours of the morning as those around her are likely doing the same thing.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- Bizarre Behavior: Britney Spears Posts 'Whatever She Wants' on Social Media 'Without Thinking of the Consequences'
- Britney Spears Dating Criminal Housekeeper Paul Richard Soliz After Divorce, Friends Worried He 'Isn't Good for Her'
- It's War: Britney Spears' Ex Kevin Federline Wants Increased Child Support After Moving Their Kids to Hawaii
"She’s been going to Las Vegas so much since the split," the source explained of Spears — who tied the knot with Asghari, 29, in June 2022 during an intimate ceremony in the 41-year-old's California home.
"She loves Sin City because it’s so stimulating, and she can be up all night there and nobody bats an eye," the insider concluded.
While those around her might worry about the pop star's well-being, Spears insisted she was doing "pretty d--- good" in a lengthy message shared to her Instagram just a few days after news broke about her and Asghari's split.
"6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but… I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business!!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly!!!" confessed the mom-of-two — who shares her sons, Jayden James, 16, and Sean Preston, 17, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, 45.
Life & Style spoke to a source about Spears not sleeping at night.