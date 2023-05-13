OK Magazine
Britney Spears' Hubby Sam Asghari Shares Adorable Hiking Clip Following Rumored Martial Issues: Watch

May 13 2023

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari appear to be going strong!

On Friday, May 12, the actor, 29, shared a clip of himself and his wife, 41, as they hiked together via Instagram. The pop icon and her hubby were shown standing close as they strolled alongside a sparkling ocean.

Spears wore a hot pink tank top and some black shades as she smiled for the camera. Meanwhile, Asghari sported a black and blue printed athletic tank as he put his arm around his lover.

"Hike with my woman 😍," the personal trainer gushed alongside the sweet footage.

The post garnered a lot of attention from fans who claimed the video was from months ago.

"I was rooting for you, Sam… but something is very off 😔," one person wrote, to which another follower replied, "exactly this is such an old video."

"This video is from July 2022…" a third user claimed.

As OK! reported, Asghari's upload came after rumors swirled that the couple's relationship was on the rocks in March. The speculation began when both Spears and Asghari were caught without their wedding rings.

On March 28, the pop princess was spotted exiting an SUV with her old friend and manager, Cade Hudson, as they boarded a plane to Hawaii. The "Toxic" singer looked disheveled as she exited the vehicle in Birkenstocks, a blazer and white shorts. Notably, she held a teddy bear in her left hand that was noticeably bare.

Two days later, Asghari was also seen without his wedding band, fueling the rumors that the pair might be struggling with marital issues. Although, soon after, he uploaded a snap showing off his ring while on a plane.

Following the fan gossip regarding their marriage, Asghari's rep, Brandon Cohen, denied that the two are having any issues in their relationship. Cohen alleged that the actor took off his jewelry because he was filming a movie.

The two lovebirds originally met in October 2016 while filming Spears' "Slumber Party" music video. The pair quickly hit it off and began dating that same year. In June 2022, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their L.A. home.

