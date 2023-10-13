Britney Spears' Looming Tell-All Memoir Release Doesn't Worry Ex Sam Asghari: 'I'm Extremely Proud of Her'
Sam Asghari doesn't feel the need to fret ahead of his estranged wife Britney Spears' memoir release on Tuesday, October 24.
While former boyfriends are rumored to be worried about what secrets The Woman in Me will reveal, Asghari doesn't seem to think the bombshell book will portray him in a bad light despite filing for divorce from the pop star on Wednesday, August 16.
During a recent interview with a news outlet, the 29-year-old admitted he was not stressed about the memoir hitting shelves later this month, as he "already read it" and is "very proud of her."
"She put a lot of work to it and it was very hard, so I’m definitely excited and I am extremely proud of her. It was a very tough one and I can’t wait to read it. I’ll be the first one in line to buy it," Asghari explained to a reporter before crossing the street in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Thursday, October 12.
While it is unclear how present and up-to-date the things discussed in her memoir are, it is possible Spears' split with Asghari occurred after the book was sent in to publishers — meaning the "Gimme More" hitmaker's estranged husband might be safe from being slandered.
In addition to rooting for Spears from afar, the aspiring actor doesn't appear to be moving on so fast.
Asghari confirmed he had not been going on dates or playing the field since his 14-month marriage came to an end, as his main priority continues to be his career.
"I’m focused on work right now, so that’s what I’m doing. I’m putting a lot of work in stunt training and a lot of acting," the Can You Keep a Secret? actor noted.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
While Asghari seems to be in a good place after spending six years with the "Toxic" singer, Spears' inner circle worries she might not be feeling the same.
As OK! previously reported, the small support system Spears does have in her life has become concerned she might be "unraveling again" in the months after her split from her longtime lover.
A recent viral video Spears posted to her Instagram account featured the "Circus" singer dancing around with two "fake" large knives, prompting a welfare check at the 41-year-old's Los Angeles home.
The police visits likely won't stop any time soon, as ensuring Spears' safety remains a top priority.
"The wellness check that was recently conducted on her probably won’t be a onetime thing. The police and her friends obviously are there to make sure she’s OK, even if that means more wellness checks," an insider recently explained.
Fears that Spears was a danger to herself and others were what lead to the star's infamous public meltdown in 2007, when she shaved her head and was involuntarily committed due for psychiatric evaluation.
This lead to the start of her abusive conservatorship in 2008. Spears endured 13 years of trauma and manipulative control until she was finally freed from the legal status in November 2021.