Sam Asghari Seen on SAG-AFTRA Strike Picket Line as Insiders Say Actor Is 'Excited' for Life After Britney Spears Split: Photo

The hunky actor wore a black tank top, matching pants and a baseball cap as he marched and held a sign that read, "SAG AFTRA ON STRIKE!"

"We're not here to talk about my personal life," Asghari made clear when a photographer approached him during the protest near Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, Calif. "We're here to raise awareness on my brothers and sisters working hard and striking for my future. And I hope everything gets resolved very fast, and we can all go back to what we love doing the most, which is making art and inspiring people."