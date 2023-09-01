OK Magazine
Sam Asghari Seen on SAG-AFTRA Strike Picket Line as Insiders Say Actor Is 'Excited' for Life After Britney Spears Split: Photo

Sep. 1 2023, Published 1:44 p.m. ET

Sam Asghari is spending his newfound free time supporting his Hollywood colleagues.

The single star was spotted on the SAG-AFTRA Strike picket line in Los Angeles on Thursday, August 31, as his impending divorce from Britney Spears continues to grab headlines.

Sam Asghari got out to support his fellow performers on the SAG-AFTRA Strike picket line.

The hunky actor wore a black tank top, matching pants and a baseball cap as he marched and held a sign that read, "SAG AFTRA ON STRIKE!"

"We're not here to talk about my personal life," Asghari made clear when a photographer approached him during the protest near Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, Calif. "We're here to raise awareness on my brothers and sisters working hard and striking for my future. And I hope everything gets resolved very fast, and we can all go back to what we love doing the most, which is making art and inspiring people."

Sam Asghari filed for divorce from Britney Spears earlier this month after one year of marriage.

The outing comes weeks after the 29-year-old officially filed for divorce from the pop icon, 41. According to insiders close to Asghari, the model believes he has a bright future in store.

"Sam is focused on moving forward with his life, and although he shared a lot of happy memories with Britney, he's excited to see what's next," a source spilled. "Sam is continuing to work on his fitness brand, but his main focus is pursuing his acting career. That's where his passion lies and what makes him the happiest."

Sam Asghari is 'excited' for life after his marriage to Britney Spears.

Now that the former pair has separated, Asghari has maintained his distance from Spears. "Sam hasn’t really been communicating with Britney since he moved out," the insider noted. "He is concentrating on himself for now, and while he’s open to remaining amicable with Britney, he just needs some space for the time being."

