OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Britney Spears
OK LogoNEWS

Feud Exposed: Britney Spears' Husband Raged Over Her Refusal to Take Psych Meds, Alcohol Abuse Before Divorce

brit sam
Source: MEGA
By:

Aug. 25 2023, Published 10:52 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

The root of their issues?

A source recently opened up about Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's blowout fights that ultimately led to the end of their marriage.

Article continues below advertisement
brit
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

A source previously claimed the reason for the duo's split was because Sam Asghari believed Britney Spears had been unfaithful.

The personal trainer often encouraged the pop princess to return to a "regimented anti-anxiety and depression medication plan," which she was on while under her 13-year conservatorship, according to the insider. Spears reportedly refused to go back on her medication, leading to their many tiffs.

Additionally, they revealed the "Toxic" singer's level of boozing bothered the aspiring actor.

Article continues below advertisement

"Britney is not a well person without the correct medication," the source began. "No matter what she told her conservatorship judge or assures fans, she needs stability through a very regimented program of meds."

"After she was released from the conservatorship, she attempted to move away from being reliant on medication," they explained. "However, in the last year that has caused many issues with her behavior becoming erratic, violent and even dangerous."

brit
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears was under a conservatorship for 13 years before being released in 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

While Spears wanted her freedom, Asghari wanted his then-wife to get treatment for her behavior.

"Sam urged her to seek more therapy and even find a psychotherapist, not from her past, who could help unpack her issues and stabilize her thoughts," the insider added of the 29-year-old, who filed for divorce from the 41-year-old earlier this month, citing "irreconcilable differences."

"He also has really pushed for her to return to a medication regime to overcome her anxiety and mood swings," they noted. "But Britney's experience under the conservatorship has made her fearful and nervous of medication."

The source then spilled: "When Sam pushed her on this it would lead to arguments. Britney would accuse him of being 'like my father and wanting control.'"

Article continues below advertisement
brit sam
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears was rumored to have physically attacked Sam Asghari in his sleep.

MORE ON:
Britney Spears

"Sam was pushed to the edge even though his intentions were good," the insider stated.

In addition to refusing her medication, the blonde beauty was apparently abusing substances.

Article continues below advertisement

"Britney has been drinking and that too has an impact on her mind," the source claimed. "Sam wanted her to avoid alcohol because it brings on her mood swings."

"He has suspected that she has been tempted by drugs too," they alleged, adding, "He was worried that something terrible may happen if she spiraled into addiction."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"There was talk about some kind of intervention in the spring, but Sam worried what impact that might have on her too," the insider concluded.

The U.S. Sun reported on the source's comments.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.