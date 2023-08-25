Feud Exposed: Britney Spears' Husband Raged Over Her Refusal to Take Psych Meds, Alcohol Abuse Before Divorce
The root of their issues?
A source recently opened up about Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's blowout fights that ultimately led to the end of their marriage.
The personal trainer often encouraged the pop princess to return to a "regimented anti-anxiety and depression medication plan," which she was on while under her 13-year conservatorship, according to the insider. Spears reportedly refused to go back on her medication, leading to their many tiffs.
Additionally, they revealed the "Toxic" singer's level of boozing bothered the aspiring actor.
"Britney is not a well person without the correct medication," the source began. "No matter what she told her conservatorship judge or assures fans, she needs stability through a very regimented program of meds."
"After she was released from the conservatorship, she attempted to move away from being reliant on medication," they explained. "However, in the last year that has caused many issues with her behavior becoming erratic, violent and even dangerous."
While Spears wanted her freedom, Asghari wanted his then-wife to get treatment for her behavior.
"Sam urged her to seek more therapy and even find a psychotherapist, not from her past, who could help unpack her issues and stabilize her thoughts," the insider added of the 29-year-old, who filed for divorce from the 41-year-old earlier this month, citing "irreconcilable differences."
"He also has really pushed for her to return to a medication regime to overcome her anxiety and mood swings," they noted. "But Britney's experience under the conservatorship has made her fearful and nervous of medication."
The source then spilled: "When Sam pushed her on this it would lead to arguments. Britney would accuse him of being 'like my father and wanting control.'"
- Britney Spears Slammed by PETA for Buying New Puppy Instead of Adopting Shelter Pooch: 'She Chose to Be Toxic'
- Britney Spears Footing the Bill for Sam Asghari's $10K-a-Month Luxury Apartment After Shocking Divorce
- Sam Asghari Spending Thousands Living in Swanky High-Rise Apartment After Britney Spears Split
"Sam was pushed to the edge even though his intentions were good," the insider stated.
In addition to refusing her medication, the blonde beauty was apparently abusing substances.
"Britney has been drinking and that too has an impact on her mind," the source claimed. "Sam wanted her to avoid alcohol because it brings on her mood swings."
"He has suspected that she has been tempted by drugs too," they alleged, adding, "He was worried that something terrible may happen if she spiraled into addiction."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"There was talk about some kind of intervention in the spring, but Sam worried what impact that might have on her too," the insider concluded.
The U.S. Sun reported on the source's comments.