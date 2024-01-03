'Gorgeous': Sami Sheen Fans Gush Over New Bikini Photos as She Continues to Flaunt Her 'New Rack'
Sami Sheen stunned fans again!
On Tuesday, January 2, the daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards shared a series of photos while on a beach vacation with a pal.
In some of the snaps, the brunette beauty posed in a blue and white printed bikini while on a swing next to the shore. Additionally, Sami posed on a large white boat as well as while holding a big brown pig in her arms.
After sharing the images, the 19-year-old’s fans couldn’t help but gush over the steamy content in her comments section.
“YOU ARE THE MOST STUNNING GIRL,” one person penned, while another added, “Gorgeous.”
“I’m coming w next time 😤,” a third user wrote, as a fourth noted, “So viciously slay.”
A fourth raved, “Now that's the life Sami 👏👏👏,” while one more person said, “U look super beautiful Sami, I love u ❤️.”
As OK! previously reported, the latest post came after Sami revealed she was underwent a b----- augmentation on November 15, 2023.
"Guess who got a new rack today," she wrote alongside a photo of herself in a hospital gown and cap.
The star later shared more details about the experience on her Snapchat Story. One upload showed Sami holding up a peace sign while she had an IV in her hand.
"This s--- felt like I drank a whole bottle of white wine it was heavenly," she confessed.
She later told fans the surgery was "done" with a video of herself being rolled out of the medical facility in a wheelchair.
Despite the procedure appearing to go well, at 2 a.m., Sami revealed she was in extreme discomfort.
"This is so uncomfy holy h--- feels like the implants are in my armpits and the neck and back pain is horrible from sleeping up straight," she penned on social media, noting, "I also have to do this stretch every hour that I'm awake it is not fun. Idk how to explain it but I just feel like the implants are gonna rip off of me."
Sami seemingly should have known the surgery would be tough, as Denise previously warned her daughter of the seriousness of the procedure.
During an interview with Bustle in October 2023, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum admitted: "I'm trying to talk her out of it because, and the reason why I'm getting them out, is I didn't know how toxic [they are] when I was 19."
"And it's not an easy surgery. It's painful!" Denise added.