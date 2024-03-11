Jennifer Lawrence Pokes Fun at Herself for Falling at the Oscars 2 Years in a Row: 'It Looked Fake'
Jennifer Lawrence knows how to laugh at herself.
While walking the red carpet at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10, the Hunger Games actress, 33, reflected on her infamous falls at the Oscars in 2013 and 2014 and gave this year's winners some advice when walking up on stage.
When asked what she would tell this year's hopefuls about what not to do, she explained, "To not fall up the stairs. Just don’t do that."
"I fell the next year, too. So then it looked like I 100% faked [it]. It was awful,” the Silver Linings Playbook star explained. “I fell on a cone.”
Lawrence previously opened up about how embarrassing it was for people to believe her clumsiness was for publicity. "I was very nervous and also very superstitious," she emphasized during a 2020 podcast appearance.
"I didn’t want to acknowledge the possibility that I would win. I didn’t want to write down a speech," Lawrence noted. "All of the adrenaline clears out and they call my name and I’m elated and I’m in shock. And then I fell, and it erased everything from my mind."
"Anderson Cooper, I saw him on CNN three days later saying: ‘Well she obviously faked the fall,’ and it was so devastating because it was this horrific humiliation to me," she continued. "I don’t know if I’ll ever have a chance to give a speech like that again, so it didn’t feel good for me not to have a speech."
The American Hustle alum's appearance at the star-studded event comes after she took a hiatus from Hollywood in 2019. "I just think everybody had gotten sick of me. I’d gotten sick of me," she revealed in a 2021 interview.
"It had just gotten to a point where I couldn’t do anything right," Lawrence said. "If I walked a red carpet, it was, ‘Why didn’t she run?’ … I think that I was people-pleasing for the majority of my life."
"Working made me feel like nobody could be mad at me: ‘Okay, I said yes, we’re doing it. Nobody’s mad.’ And then I felt like I reached a point where people were not pleased just by my existence," she noted of the backlash she received.
"I was not pumping out the quality that I should have," she explained. “I didn’t have a life. I thought I should go get one.”