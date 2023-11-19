Sandra Bullock 'Determined to Pick Up the Pieces for Her Children' After Bryan Randall’s Untimely Death
It's only been a few months since Sandra Bullock's partner Bryan Randall died at 57 years old, and the actress is trying to be there for her children, Laila and Louis, whenever possible.
"She’s not in self-care mode yet — she’s still trying to protect and comfort her family," an insider dished of her current status.
“While it hasn’t been easy for her to stay strong, she’s determined to pick up the pieces for her children,” the insider continued. “Laila and Louis adored Bryan and continue to mourn the only father figure they really had.”
The actress' tots “were extremely close to Bryan,” added the insider of Randall, who died after a three-year battle with ALS. “It’s been very difficult for them, but Sandra’s been there every moment.”
Bullock is putting her children first as they navigate this difficult time. “They’re getting the support they need, which includes family therapy,” said the insider.
However, Randall is constantly around, as he's in photographs around the home.
“Everywhere you look you see Bryan,” noted the insider. “And Sandra believes in talking about Bryan, opening up about their feelings toward him, how they miss him and how they’ll keep his memory alive.”
This upcoming holiday season will be especially tough on the Bullet Train starlet since “it’s going to feel empty without him around,” said the insider, especially this first year, so she’s “planning to make Thanksgiving and Christmas special with little tributes to Bryan. He loved the holidays and always helped the kids with decorating.”
As OK! previously reported, Randall died in early August. “It is with great sadness that we share that on August 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS,” his family said in a statement.
“Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request," they continued. "At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan."
Life & Style spoke with the source.