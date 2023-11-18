OK Magazine
Sandra Bullock Is 'Smiling Again' After Late Partner's Tragic Death: 'She’s Starting Over'

sandra bullock
Source: MEGA

Sandra Bullock has had a hard time processing her boyfriend's death.

By:

Nov. 18 2023, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Sandra Bullock is seeing the light at the end of the tunnel almost three months after her late partner, Bryan Randall, passed away at just 57 years old.

sandra bullock bryan randall grateful death
Source: mega

Bryan Randall passed away in August.

“Sandra has recently been able to begin smiling again," an insider divulged of the actress, 59. “Facing Bryan’s death is still very difficult. She’s doing what he always told her to do, though — breathing and taking life one day at a time.”

The brunette beauty, who is a mom to two kids: son Louis and daughter Laila, met Randall when she hired him to document her son's fifth birthday party in 2005. From there, the two quickly had a connection, which was much-needed after her brutal 2010 divorce from cheating husband Jesse James.

“Bryan was someone she never thought she’d find,” explained the insider. “They were perfect for each other. Now Sandra feels like she’s starting over again at 59.”

sandra bullock
Source: MEGA

Bryan Randall battled ALS before his passing.

The Hollywood starlet still "hasn't fully processed" her partner's death despite taking care of him amid his three-year battle with ALS, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

“She’s not in self-care mode yet — she’s still trying to protect and comfort her family," the source said. “While it hasn’t been easy for her to stay strong, she’s determined to pick up the pieces for her children."

sandrabullock
Source: mega

Sandra Bullock hasn't 'fully processed' Bryan Randall's death, an insider said.

MORE ON:
Sandra Bullock
“Laila and Louis adored Bryan and continue to mourn the only father figure they really had," the insider added of the photographer, who had a daughter of his own.

The kids “were extremely close to Bryan,” added the insider. “It’s been very difficult for them, but Sandra’s been there every moment. They’re getting the support they need, which includes family therapy. And Sandra believes in talking about Bryan, opening up about their feelings toward him, how they miss him and how they’ll keep his memory alive.”

sandra bullock bryan death grateful
Source: mega

Bryan Randall kept his illness private.

This upcoming holiday season will be especially tough for Bullock, as Randall loved this time of year. “It’s going to feel empty without him around,” they said.

Even through the pain, Bullock is keeping her head up.

“Sandra’s grateful for all the years they had together,” said the source. “It wasn’t easy for her to let someone in, but Bryan had her heart.”

Life & Style spoke with the source.

