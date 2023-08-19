Sandra Bullock 'Heartbroken' Over Bryan Randall’s Death: 'Her World Was Torn Apart'
Sandra Bullock is hurting like never before in the wake of beau Bryan Randall's recent death.
The pair had been dating since 2015, which is why she didn't hesitate to care for the photographer after he was diagnosed with ALS.
"Sandra was there at every stage for three years; she knew his death was coming, but that didn’t make it easier," a source spilled to a magazine. "She’s heartbroken and still in shock that Bryan is actually gone."
"It’s a very difficult time," the insider added. "Her world was torn apart, and now she has to be strong and pick up the pieces."
The source noted his death has also been difficult for her two children, Louis and Laila, whom she adopted in 2010 and 2015, respectively.
"He spoke to Louis and Laila and Skylar about his illness and the inevitable. It was heart-wrenching," the source shared of how Randall informed them of his medical woes, mentioning his own daughter from a previous relationship. "The kids are coping, but it’s not easy because Bryan was such a light in all of their lives."
As OK! reported, Randall was 57 years old when he died on August 5.
Though the Oscar winner, 59, hasn't commented on the tragedy, her sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, confirmed the news by posting a tribute to Randall on social media.
"I’m convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teaming with salmon," she penned. "ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home. Rest in peace, Bryan."
In lieu of flowers, Bullock-Prado asked fans to donate to the ALS Association or Massachusetts General Hospital.
The mom-of-two's close friend Octavia Spencer also honored Randall after his passing.
"My heart is broken for Sandy and Bryan. Sandy lost her soulmate and the world lost a talented, handsome, all around good guy!" she shared. "My prayers and condolences to their families. RIP Bryan Randall."
Life & Style reported on how Bullock is coping.