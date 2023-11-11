Sandra Bullock Bracing Herself for First Holiday Season Without Partner Bryan Randall: 'Especially Painful'
The holidays might not be so merry and bright for Sandra Bullock and her family.
In what should be a time of love and cheer, the 59-year-old is still reeling from the loss of her longtime lover Bryan Randall, who devastatingly died at age 57 on August 5 after a private three-year battle with ALS.
As Thanksgiving, Christmas and the holiday season rapidly approaches, Bullock has started to brace herself, as she knows this time period "will be especially painful," a source recently revealed to a news publication.
"But she appreciates every single moment she has with her kids and knows that she has to move forward and live her own life to the fullest for their sake. That’s what Bryan would have wanted for all of them," the insider noted of Bullock’s two children, Louis, 13, and Laila, 11, whom Randall helped his girlfriend raise when he entered her life eight years ago.
During his hidden battle with ALS, Bullock put her entire career on hold, as she served as Randall's primary caretaker alongside professional nurses.
Now that he has heartbreakingly passed, several celebrity friends of Bullock have been "encouraging her to get back to work," the confidante confessed.
According to the news outlet, director Sam Raimi is reportedly interested in casting Bullock for his new comedic horror film Send Help.
Additionally, Matthew McConaughey has been working on a new television sequel for their 1996 film A Time to Kill, "and he'd love to write her into it," the source dished, noting her good pal Reese Witherspoon is also eager to include Bullock in an upcoming project.
Plus, Bullock's Speed costar Keanu Reeves, previously admitted: "It would be really exciting to get the chance to perform with her again."
Fans and friends of the award-winning actress shouldn’t get too excited just yet, however, as the source said Bullock is still "struggling to stay strong" and has been "picking up the pieces for her children."
"The last few years have been incredibly stressful and heartbreaking for her — and Sandra hasn’t yet fully processed everything — but she’s slowly learning to manage her grief," the insider shared of Bullock, who previously referred to Randall as "the love of her life."
"They were as good as married, and he was the only father her children have known," the confidante continued of Bullock's kids, who were only around the ages of 5 and 3 when Randall first became a part of their lives.
"They’re all in therapy, and Sandra encourages them to talk about Bryan often to keep his memory alive," the source concluded of Louis, Laila and the mom-of-two.
