Sandra Bullock Spreads Late Boyfriend Bryan Randall's Ashes in Wyoming River on His 58th Birthday — See the Scenic Spot
Sandra Bullock marked what would have been late partner Bryan Randall's 58th birthday by spreading his ashes in one of his favorite places.
On December 30, the actress' sister Gesine Bullock-Prado posted a video to Instagram of a scenic river in Wyoming, which is where the A-lister honored her former beau.
"Happy birthday, Bry," Bullock-Prado wrote with the clip, in which you can hear water trickling. "Sandy brought you to the river, just as she promised."
The mom-of-two's fans left sweet comments on the post, with one writing, "😢what a beautiful, peaceful setting....sending love to Sandy and her family."
"Beautiful!! ❤️ Happy Heavenly Birthday to Bryan," wrote another supporter, with a third penning, "What a beautiful way to honor the man she loved. To honor his last wish!"
As OK! reported, Bullock's beau of more than seven years endured a private battle with ALS before he passed away in August 2023.
The Oscar winner never publicly commented on the tragedy, though her sister and his family did confirm the news.
"I’m convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teaming with salmon. ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home," the superstar's sibling revealed in a social media post. "Rest in peace, Bryan. In lieu of flowers, please donate to ALS Association and Massachusetts General Hospital."
The loss has been particularly hard for the brunette beauty since he was a dad to her two kids.
“While it hasn’t been easy for her to stay strong, she’s determined to pick up the pieces for her children,” the insider continued. “Laila and Louis adored Bryan and continue to mourn the only father figure they really had.”
The movie star isn't worried her children will forget him, as the source said, "Sandra believes in talking about Bryan, opening up about their feelings toward him, how they miss him and how they’ll keep his memory alive.”
In November 2023, a separate insider claimed Bullock had started "smiling again."
"Facing Bryan’s death is still very difficult. She’s doing what he always told her to do, though — breathing and taking life one day at a time," they explained. “Bryan was someone she never thought she’d find. They were perfect for each other. Now Sandra feels like she’s starting over again at 59."
