Sandra Bullock Spreads Late Boyfriend Bryan Randall's Ashes in Wyoming River on His 58th Birthday — See the Scenic Spot

As OK! reported, Bullock's beau of more than seven years endured a private battle with ALS before he passed away in August 2023.

The Oscar winner never publicly commented on the tragedy, though her sister and his family did confirm the news.

"I’m convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teaming with salmon. ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home," the superstar's sibling revealed in a social media post. "Rest in peace, Bryan. In lieu of flowers, please donate to ALS Association and Massachusetts General Hospital."