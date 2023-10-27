OK Magazine
Sandra Bullock Spotted on Rare L.A. Stroll With Daughter Laila, 11, 2 Months After Late Partner's Tragic Death

sandra bullock
Source: MEGA
By:

Oct. 27 2023, Published 12:37 p.m. ET

On Thursday, October 26, Sandra Bullock, 59, was spotted alongside her daughter, Laila, 11, as the duo took a stroll in L.A.

The outing came over two months after the actress’ partner Bryan Randall tragically passed at age 57. The photographer died on August 5, after a private three-year battle with ALS.

sandra bullock
Source: MEGA

Sandra Bullock adopted her two children.

While on their walk, The Blind Side star leaned down to kiss her child on the head as they held hands. The duo was accompanied by a bodyguard on the jaunt.

Bullock wore a white T-shirt, a long tan coat, black pants and white sneakers, while the pre-teen stepped out in a matching blue track suit and Nike high tops. The family is still mourning the loss of Randall, who was a father figure to Laila and Bullock's son, Louis, 13.

Randall’s family released a public statement after his death.

“It is with great sadness that we share that on August 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS,” they said.

sandra bullock
Source: MEGA

Bryan Randall died at age 57.

“Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request,” the message read. “We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours.”

“At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan,” they concluded.

A few weeks after his passing, a source revealed where Bullock may scatter his remains.

According to the insider, the brunette beauty will likely travel to the Three Bees in the Bahamas to say her final goodbyes as the location "was just so special to them both."

sandra bullock
Source: MEGA

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall dated for eight years.

MORE ON:
Sandra Bullock

"They would take over the entire island so they could just be themselves," the source told Daily Mail. "It was a place where they shared some of their happiest times together and with the kids and friends."

"They would go there for weeks at a time. It holds a lot of meaning and it just makes sense for that to be where she says goodbye to him," they added.

The insider then alleged that the couple had an unofficial wedding ceremony at the resort in 2017.

"Sandra didn't want to get married after her experience of getting divorced from Jesse James back in 2010. But she and Bryan really wanted to have something for the children, to kind of seal the deal and show them it was a forever thing," they spilled, noting that Bullock’s kids started calling Randall “dad” from that point forward.

sandra bullock
Source: MEGA

Bryan Randall battled ALS before his passing.

Though some thought the pair had a strained relationship toward the end of their relationship, another source clarified they were simply keeping a low profile due to Randall’s condition.

"Sandra kept Bryan hidden away in the back of the house. It's so big that you could conceal what was going on with him, but towards the end she really didn't let people into the home beyond the doctors and nurses who were looking after him," the insider explained.

Source: OK!

"It was quite convenient for them to have these rumors that they'd broken up because it helped conceal what was really going on," they added. "It was easier to let people assume they hadn't seen him because they were no longer together."

Daily Mail reported on Bullock's outing.

