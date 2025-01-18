NEWS Sandra Lee Throws 'Aggressive' Tantrum in New York City Restaurant: 'Do You Know Who I Am?' Source: MEGA Sandra Lee was 'demanding to speak to a manager' while throwing the alleged tantrum in Eataly.

Sandra Lee had all eyes on her in Eataly. According to eyewitnesses, on Thursday, January 16, the TV chef, 58, allegedly threw a tantrum in the Eataly NYC Downtown after a cashier messed up her purchase.

While shopping solo at the restaurant/grocery store, Lee was “sent into a frenzy” after the worker accidentally hit void and had to recharge her items, the individuals claimed. Lee then allegedly got “pushy” and “aggressive,” and started raising her voice, insisting she was “very important” and “in a hurry.”

“Do you know who I am? I’m Andrew Cuomo’s EX-WIFE!” the author supposedly said as she “tore her sunglasses off.” “Girl, I’m Sandra Lee!” the star — who dated the former New York governor from 2005 to 2019, though never married him — apparently added.

Lee’s attorney denied the incident, claiming it “never took place” and “in no world” would the Daytime Emmy winner “ever reference that she was married to the disgraced governor.” However, the insider said Lee “wanted everyone to know who she was” and noted she acted “self-important.”

The sources shared that about “20 people” saw the event take place. Lee reportedly “spent more time demanding to speak to a manager than it took for the cashier to re-ring up the items.” When she finally interacted with the manager, the celeb “raised her arms” as she “went crazy” on the employee. The witnesses said a “sweaty” Lee “eventually apologized,” saying she was “very sorry.”

Lee explained her outburst was because she had just flown in from L.A. where her Malibu “house almost burned down” due to the ongoing wildfires. As OK! previously reported, Lee shared an Instagram post about losing her home in the raging flames.

The California native shared clips of the fire destroying her neighborhood on Tuesday, January 7. “My home in Malibu has got me through some of the darkest moments in my life,” she stated. “I have loved creating it, embellishing it, building it, caring for it, and protecting it. I’ve cherished every moment I have had with it. As the fire draws closer, I pray for it — I pray for everyone in Los Angeles right now.”

Lee penned: “What an incredibly terrifying moment for my community. As the fire reaches our doorstep, please stay in contact with each other; Community in times like these is our lifeline. We are all safe but the fire is inching closer to my slice of heaven in Malibu. When I was [a] waitress at the Malibu Adobe back in 1989, I dreamed of a home like this (FOR ME) and worked my butt off for it.”

Lee originally bought the home in 2020 for $3.38 million following her split with the politician, whom she previously lived with in New York. The blonde beauty added: “I am sad but I am sending all my love to all the first responders and firefighters who are literally giving it all they’ve got to keep us safe!!! Love and Prayers always — Sandra Lee.”