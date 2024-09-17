Track and Field Star Sanya Richards-Ross Says 'Excitement for Women's Sports Is Long Overdue': 'The Future Is So Bright'
Sanya Richards-Ross dominated the track and field world, but the busy mom is now using her platform to empower her fellow athletes and celebrate women making a difference in the sports world.
"Track and field is mostly an individual sport, but there is nothing like the relay when you get to step on the track and represent your country with other incredible women that you know have worked really hard to be in that moment," the three-time Olympic medalist exclusively tells OK! while discussing her partnership with SHEIN.
"Those were some of my fondest Olympic memories as an athlete, and it brings me a ton of pride and joy to see the legacy continue," the athlete gushes following Team USA's women's track and field team's win.
In recent years, the world has seen a noticeable change in viewership when it comes to women's sports — something she's giddy about.
"This enthusiasm and excitement for women’s sports is long overdue, and I’m so grateful it’s finally here," she gushes. "Women for generations have worked so hard to be their best in sports."
"To now see the opportunities that are present for women, it truly makes my heart smile," The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum continues. "The future is so bright, and I cannot wait to see all that women will continue to do in sports."
During the 2024 Olympic Games, Simone Biles was vulnerable about her mental health struggles, which moved the mom-of-two.
"I loved that Simone Biles in one of the most important moments of her life chose her mental health over everything else. It is so rare to see, especially in sports," Richards-Ross says of Biles dropping out of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
"It has been a huge inspiration to me and so many others," Richards-Ross reveals. "While I was competing, I worked with a sports psychologist who gave me so many tools to handle the pressures of life, and I still implement them today. Whether it is the practice of using my breath to ground me or going into emotional neutral (my strategy to not make a situation bigger than it needs to be), I’m intentional about protecting my peace and nurturing my mental health."
Since retiring from running track, Richards-Ross continues to find new creative outlets and expand her professional portfolio. Recently, the businesswoman unveiled her fashion line for SHEIN.
"My creative inspiration for the collection with SHEIN was deeply rooted in my desire to empower women and celebrate their incredible strength," she shares. "SHEIN and I share a commitment to female entrepreneurship and diversity, and we wanted to create something together that would support women and inspire them in their everyday lives."
Throughout her career, Richards-Ross' mother, Sharon Richards, and her sister, Shari Richards, have been a part of her professional journey, which is why working together on the clothing launch was a no-brainer.
"Family is everything to me, so having my mom and sister involved in the curation of the SHEIN x Sanya Richards-Ross Collection was incredibly special," Richards-Ross shares. "We’ve always been a tight-knit team, whether on the track, in business, or on reality TV. Working on this collaboration though allowed us to channel that bond into something tangible that reflects our shared values and the women who inspire us."
"When women come together across cultures and generations, that’s when real change happens," she concludes.