Track and Field Star Sanya Richards-Ross Says 'Excitement for Women's Sports Is Long Overdue': 'The Future Is So Bright'

"Track and field is mostly an individual sport, but there is nothing like the relay when you get to step on the track and represent your country with other incredible women that you know have worked really hard to be in that moment," the three-time Olympic medalist exclusively tells OK! while discussing her partnership with SHEIN.

"Those were some of my fondest Olympic memories as an athlete, and it brings me a ton of pride and joy to see the legacy continue," the athlete gushes following Team USA's women's track and field team's win.