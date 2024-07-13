Harrison Butker Felt 'Disinvited' by Serena Williams' Diss During 2024 ESPYs: 'Sports Are Supposed to Be the Great Unifier'
Harrison Butker is firing back at Serena Williams!
After the famous tennis star dissed the football player while hosting the 2024 ESPYs, the Kansas Chief Chiefs kicker — who claimed women should be “homemakers” in his commencement speech for Benedictine College — shared his thoughts on her comment.
"I thought Mrs. Williams was a great host and applaud her for using her platform to express her beliefs on a variety of topics. Sports are supposed to be the great unifier," Butker, 28, began.
He then told NBC News, "And at an event dedicated to celebrating a diverse group of men and women who have accomplished great feats, she used it as an opportunity to disinvite those with whom she disagrees with from supporting fellow athletes."
His remarks came after Williams, 42, her sister, Venus Williams, and actress Quinta Brunson all joked about women’s sports on the ESPYs stage.
“Go ahead and enjoy women’s sports like you would any other sport,” Venus began, before Serena jumped in, “Except you, Harrison Butker, we don’t need you.”
Brunson then twisted the knife, saying, “At all, like, ever.”
Harrison's reaction to the comment was not shown. However, he was sitting in the audience, notably without his wife, Isabelle Butker.
As OK! previously reported, in May, Harrison told the group of graduates, both men and women, that staying in the home is a women’s "most important title."
"I can tell you that my beautiful wife, Isabelle, would be the first to say her life truly started when she started living her vocation as a wife and as a mother," he claimed while also dissing the LGBTQ+ community, saying, "I'm certain the reporters at the AP could not have imagined that their attempt to rebuke and embarrass places and people like those here at Benedictine wouldn't be met with anger, but instead met with excitement and pride, not the deadly sin sort of pride that has an entire month dedicated to it, but the true God-centered pride that is cooperating with the Holy Ghost to glorify him."
After the video clip went viral, Harrison was bashed by those all over the world. He then responded to the chatter.
"It is now, over the past few days, my beliefs or what people think I believe have been the focus of countless discussions around the globe," he shared. "At the outset, many people expressed a shocking level of hate. But as the days went on, even those who disagreed with my viewpoints shared their support for my freedom of religion."
Harrison’s teammate and boyfriend of Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, even made remarks about the speech.
"I cherish him as a teammate. I think Pat [Mahomes] said it best where he is every bit of a great person and a great teammate," he said at the time.
"When it comes down to his views and what he said at [the] commencement speech, those are his," Travis added on his "New Heights" podcast. "I can't say I agree with the majority of it or just about any of it outside of just him loving his family and his kids. And I don't think that I should judge him by his views, especially his religious views, of how to go about life, that's just not who I am."