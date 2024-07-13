Harrison Butker Felt 'Disinvited' by Serena Williams' Diss During 2024 ESPYs: 'Sports Are Supposed to Be the Great Unifier'

As OK! previously reported, in May, Harrison told the group of graduates, both men and women, that staying in the home is a women’s "most important title."

"I can tell you that my beautiful wife, Isabelle, would be the first to say her life truly started when she started living her vocation as a wife and as a mother," he claimed while also dissing the LGBTQ+ community, saying, "I'm certain the reporters at the AP could not have imagined that their attempt to rebuke and embarrass places and people like those here at Benedictine wouldn't be met with anger, but instead met with excitement and pride, not the deadly sin sort of pride that has an entire month dedicated to it, but the true God-centered pride that is cooperating with the Holy Ghost to glorify him."