Sanya Richards-Ross Reveals Her Time as an Olympian Taught Her Not to Settle for 'Microwaveable Success'

"[Being in Atlanta] is the most inspiring thing in the world. You don't realize how impactful it is when you see people who look like you doing great things," Richards-Ross exclusively tells OK! while talking about teaming up with Wells Fargo and The Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs.

The southern city was famously coined "Wakanda" by Atlanta native T.I. due to its thriving African-American economy, and Richards-Ross is constantly motivated by the metropolitan area.

"The one thing I love about this community, since I've been here for the last two years, is that people want to share their resources," the reality star shares.