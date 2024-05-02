Country Singer Sara Evans Says She's More Scared of Being 'Fat' Than 'Anything in the World'
Sara Evans is getting brutally honest about her struggles with body image.
During her Monday, April 29, appearance on Cheryl Burke's "S--, Lies and Spray Tans" podcast, the country singer, 53, revealed her biggest fear when it comes to being an entertainer in the spotlight.
"With fame comes people's opinions. How do you handle all this?" the Dancing With the Stars pro, 39, asked Evans.
"It bothers me," the "A Little Bit Stronger" singer explained. "I won't say that it doesn't. I have an eating disorder. I'm more scared of being fat than anything in the world, and that's not good. That's not normal."
Evans said it's hard to come to terms with potentially being "judged" while on stage.
"My record label, every time I had a baby, they would be like, ‘When's she going to lose weight?’" the mother-of-three, who shares son Avery and daughters Olivia and Audrey with her ex-husband, Craig Schelske, said. "So, things like that would just get in my head."
"I'm a people pleaser," she added. "Like, if I'm skinny and I'm pretty and I did a good show, then I'm loved. And I want to feel loved no matter what."
The vocalist has always been an open book about her personal struggles. In her 2020 memoir, Born to Fly, Evans revealed she suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety and claustrophobia after she was hit by a car when she was a child.
"For six agonizing weeks, I remained in that hospital bed," Evans wrote in the tell-all. "I'd have a sudden, overwhelming feeling of pain and panic consuming me. 'I want out of this!' I’d scream, thrashing around till someone held me down and calmed me. I felt like I was being buried alive."
"I had severe PTSD and anxiety, but it was the '80s, and I didn't have a name for it," the matriarch explained in a 2020 interview. "I don't think my mother even thought, like, 'Maybe I should take her to therapy.' I thought I could handle it because I'm tough."
After struggling for years, Evans was finally prescribed medication to curb her anxiety. "It calmed me down," she continued. "Taking it also made me realize you're not going to be this way forever. I always tell my kids, 'The toll that anxiety takes on your body and on your mind, I think, is so much worse than if you have to take [medication] to calm down.'"
People conducted the 2020 interview with Evans.