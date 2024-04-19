Sarah Ferguson Will Never Leave Prince Andrew After Her Secret Chat With Queen Elizabeth
Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's divorce was finalized in 1996, but the duo continues to live together in the Royal Lodge. As the Duke of York's popularity declines due to his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, the Duchess of York will continue to stand by his side.
“Sarah is extremely loyal to Andrew," Ingrid Seward told an outlet. “Sarah must have talked to the Queen and she must have said 'Please look after Andrew for me.'"
OK! previously reported the old flames are still a part of the royal family despite Andrew losing his HRH status in 2022.
"Prince Andrew and the Yorks are firmly back in the fold," a source told an outlet. "There's a feeling that, no matter what Sarah's personal faults – and she can be like Marmite in that respect – she has been a good mother to the girls and loyal to Andrew."
There have been rumors about the Yorks rekindling their romance, but one royal author doesn't believe they are true.
“There’s long been speculation regarding whether or not Andrew and Fergie will remarry," Victoria Arbiter told GB News. “But their current situation seems to suit them both well so why complicate things?”
"We always say we are the most contented divorced couple in the world," Ferguson said during a television appearance. “We're divorced to each other, not from each other.”
“Fergie’s previously said they’re the happiest divorced couple she knows so there’s little to be gained by remarrying," Arbiter continued. “They’ve always shown immense loyalty toward each other and clearly their relationship works exactly as it is.”
Andrew was caught in the midst of another Epstein scandal when unsealed court documents revealed a woman accused the royal of groping her when she was a minor. Shortly after the news broke, royal editor Charlotte Griffiths claimed the Duchess of York was "drafted in on wifely duties."
"Even though they're not married, she is very much on hand nonstop to just keep him going," she said on GB News.
"There are some basic things that you can do if you're a posh royal living in the country, and actually he's been socially outcast from even some of those," she explained. "So he certainly can't do any charity work or any royal work of any kind. Especially now in the light of this second batch of documents."
As the controversial figure deals with life without various royal privileges, Andrew continues to attend formal royal gatherings.
"The royal family will stand by Andrew no matter what," American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield noted.
"We saw it not only at Sandringham, but remember those clear pictures we saw of Prince Andrew in the car with both the Prince and Princess of Wales on the way to church at Balmoral," the podcaster shared shortly after Andrew and Ferguson participated in the royal Christmas walk. "I think that he has stressed to them that he that there are no more skeletons in the closet."
Seward spoke to Majesty Magazine.