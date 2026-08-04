Sarah Ferguson Hopes to 'Get Back' Into King Charles' Inner Circle After Epstein Fallout for the 'Sake' of Her Daughters, Expert Claims
Aug. 4 2026, Published 12:57 p.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson is reportedly seeking a return to the royal fold after her ties to Jeffrey Epstein resurfaced.
According to royal expert Phil Dampier, the disgraced ex-Duchess of York, 66, is hoping to work her way back into King Charles' inner circle for the benefit of daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.
Sarah Ferguson Doesn't Want to 'Upset' King Charles: Expert
"Sarah will want to try and get back in with the King for the sake of her daughters," Dampier told Daily Mail on August 1.
The children's book author also doesn't want to "upset" the monarch, 77, and is playing her next move quietly.
Ex-Prince Andrew Was Arrested in February in Connection to Epstein Ties
Ferguson and her ex-husband, the former Prince Andrew, had their royal titles taken away by Charles last year as well as their longtime Windsor home, the Royal Lodge, due to accusations related to their friendship with Epstein.
Andrew, 66, was arrested back in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office for allegedly sending the disgraced financier private travel documents in the early 2010s.
While the Royal Navy veteran is currently holed up at his new residence on the Sandringham Estate, Ferguson is reportedly laying low at her ex-boyfriend Paddy McNally's $19.9 million mansion in Switzerland.
- Sarah Ferguson Considering Moving to a Granny Flat With Daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie After Eviction From Royal Lodge: 'Days of Lavish Living Are Gone'
- Shamed Sarah Ferguson's Lonely Life Revealed After She's Snubbed by High Society and All Her Friends'
- Sarah Ferguson's 'Loyalty' to Ex-Husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Is Shattered After They Lost Royal Titles, Source Claims
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Sarah Ferguson Reportedly 'Less Likely' to Publish Another Memoir
Dampier also believes Ferguson has an "extraordinary" ability to bounce back amid personal turmoil, and may even "launch a new business."
However, he then noted the former Weight Watchers spokeswoman is "less likely" to be going the memoir route and won't "spill the beans" on the royal family because she previously published two autobiographies in the past.
As for Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 36, Charles apparently still has a soft spot for them as he reportedly pays the rent on their London properties.
King Charles Allegedly Pays Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice's London Rents
According to a report released by the U.K.’s National Audit Office back in June, Charles covers the cost of their homes through income generated by the Duchy of Lancaster, the private estate that provides revenue to the reigning sovereign.
Both Beatrice and Eugenie are non-working members of the royal family and they are billed an “adjusted rent” of 60 percent of the open market value on the residences, the memo stated.
Beatrice owns an apartment in St James’s Palace, while Eugenie possesses Ivy Cottage located on the Kensington Palace grounds. However, Eugenie also spends a good portion of her time at her luxury villa in Portugal alongside husband Jack Brooksbank.