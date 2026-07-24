or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Sarah Ferguson
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Sarah Ferguson Staying in Ex-Boyfriend's $19.9 Million Mansion After Ex-Prince Andrew's Downfall Forced Their Royal Lodge Eviction

Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson is reportedly staying at the home of an ex-boyfriend following her eviction from the Royal Lodge.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 24 2026, Published 12:41 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Ferguson found refuge with a familiar face after being evicted from the Royal Lodge earlier this year.

Ferguson, 66, has allegedly been staying at her ex-boyfriend Paddy McNally's $19.9 million eight-bedroom home in Verbier, Switzerland, a news outlet reported on Friday, July 24.

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Ferguson's Ex 'Always Looked After' Her

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew were evicted from the Royal Lodge in February.
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew were evicted from the Royal Lodge in February.

However, McNally passed away earlier this week at 88 years old.

"Paddy always looked after Sarah and at times over the past four decades she needed a lot of looking after," an insider told the outlet. "He never abandoned her in life and even in his final days allowed her safe sanctuary at his home in Verbier."

Ferguson dated McNally – who had a reported net worth of $800 million – from 1982 to 1985, shortly before her marriage to ex-Prince Andrew.

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Ferguson Was Previously Living With Prince Andrew

Photo of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson tied the knot in 1986.
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson tied the knot in 1986.

McNally's death was confirmed on Tuesday, July 21, as he reportedly succumbed to a long-term illness. His passing came just two months after his son Sean died suddenly in Scotland.

Despite their 1996 , the ex-duchess was previously living with her ex-husband, 66, at his royal estate until they were evicted in February.

That same month, Andrew was arrested by the Thames Valley police on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He was accused of sending Jeffrey Epstein secret travel documents when he served as the U.K's trade envoy from 2001 until 2011.

MORE ON:
Sarah Ferguson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'A Disgrace'

Photo of Prince Andrew's royal titles were stripped in October 2025.
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew's royal titles were stripped in October 2025.

The eviction came months after Andrew's royal titles were stripped in October 2025 amid public scrutiny over the former prince's relationship with Epstein.

Ferguson was also branded a "disgrace" after her many emails to the late financier were unveiled in the DOJ's drop of the Epstein files earlier this year.

Jeffrey Epstein 'Secretly Bankrolled' Sarah Ferguson for 15 Years

Photo of Sarah Ferguson reportedly called Jeffrey Epstein 'the great one' in emails released by the Department of Justice.
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson reportedly called Jeffrey Epstein 'the great one' in emails released by the Department of Justice.

She reportedly called the late convicted s-- offender "The Great One" in emails sent after he pleaded guilty to procuring a minor for prostitution in 2009.

"I am coming into Palm Beach to see you on Wednesday. I land at 9:30 a.m. Can your brilliant (driver) pick me up, bring me to you, The Great One!! And then take me to Miami!??? Please with roses on top!" she penned in one email.

The emails also revealed that Epstein allegedly "secretly bankrolled" the mom-of-two for 15 years, with her reportedly asking him to borrow $50,000 to $100,000 at one point, per the Daily Mail.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.