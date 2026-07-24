Sarah Ferguson Staying in Ex-Boyfriend's $19.9 Million Mansion After Ex-Prince Andrew's Downfall Forced Their Royal Lodge Eviction

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Sarah Ferguson found refuge with a familiar face after being evicted from the Royal Lodge earlier this year. Ferguson, 66, has allegedly been staying at her ex-boyfriend Paddy McNally's $19.9 million eight-bedroom home in Verbier, Switzerland, a news outlet reported on Friday, July 24.

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Sarah Ferguson's Ex 'Always Looked After' Her

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew were evicted from the Royal Lodge in February.

However, McNally passed away earlier this week at 88 years old. "Paddy always looked after Sarah and at times over the past four decades she needed a lot of looking after," an insider told the outlet. "He never abandoned her in life and even in his final days allowed her safe sanctuary at his home in Verbier." Ferguson dated McNally – who had a reported net worth of $800 million – from 1982 to 1985, shortly before her marriage to ex-Prince Andrew.

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Sarah Ferguson Was Previously Living With Prince Andrew

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson tied the knot in 1986.

McNally's death was confirmed on Tuesday, July 21, as he reportedly succumbed to a long-term illness. His passing came just two months after his son Sean died suddenly in Scotland. Despite their 1996 , the ex-duchess was previously living with her ex-husband, 66, at his royal estate until they were evicted in February. That same month, Andrew was arrested by the Thames Valley police on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He was accused of sending Jeffrey Epstein secret travel documents when he served as the U.K's trade envoy from 2001 until 2011.

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'A Disgrace'

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew's royal titles were stripped in October 2025.

The eviction came months after Andrew's royal titles were stripped in October 2025 amid public scrutiny over the former prince's relationship with Epstein. Ferguson was also branded a "disgrace" after her many emails to the late financier were unveiled in the DOJ's drop of the Epstein files earlier this year.

Jeffrey Epstein 'Secretly Bankrolled' Sarah Ferguson for 15 Years

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson reportedly called Jeffrey Epstein 'the great one' in emails released by the Department of Justice.