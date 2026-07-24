Sarah Ferguson Staying in Ex-Boyfriend's $19.9 Million Mansion After Ex-Prince Andrew's Downfall Forced Their Royal Lodge Eviction
July 24 2026, Published 12:41 p.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson found refuge with a familiar face after being evicted from the Royal Lodge earlier this year.
Ferguson, 66, has allegedly been staying at her ex-boyfriend Paddy McNally's $19.9 million eight-bedroom home in Verbier, Switzerland, a news outlet reported on Friday, July 24.
Sarah Ferguson's Ex 'Always Looked After' Her
However, McNally passed away earlier this week at 88 years old.
"Paddy always looked after Sarah and at times over the past four decades she needed a lot of looking after," an insider told the outlet. "He never abandoned her in life and even in his final days allowed her safe sanctuary at his home in Verbier."
Ferguson dated McNally – who had a reported net worth of $800 million – from 1982 to 1985, shortly before her marriage to ex-Prince Andrew.
Sarah Ferguson Was Previously Living With Prince Andrew
McNally's death was confirmed on Tuesday, July 21, as he reportedly succumbed to a long-term illness. His passing came just two months after his son Sean died suddenly in Scotland.
Despite their 1996 , the ex-duchess was previously living with her ex-husband, 66, at his royal estate until they were evicted in February.
That same month, Andrew was arrested by the Thames Valley police on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He was accused of sending Jeffrey Epstein secret travel documents when he served as the U.K's trade envoy from 2001 until 2011.
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'A Disgrace'
The eviction came months after Andrew's royal titles were stripped in October 2025 amid public scrutiny over the former prince's relationship with Epstein.
Ferguson was also branded a "disgrace" after her many emails to the late financier were unveiled in the DOJ's drop of the Epstein files earlier this year.
Jeffrey Epstein 'Secretly Bankrolled' Sarah Ferguson for 15 Years
She reportedly called the late convicted s-- offender "The Great One" in emails sent after he pleaded guilty to procuring a minor for prostitution in 2009.
"I am coming into Palm Beach to see you on Wednesday. I land at 9:30 a.m. Can your brilliant (driver) pick me up, bring me to you, The Great One!! And then take me to Miami!??? Please with roses on top!" she penned in one email.
The emails also revealed that Epstein allegedly "secretly bankrolled" the mom-of-two for 15 years, with her reportedly asking him to borrow $50,000 to $100,000 at one point, per the Daily Mail.