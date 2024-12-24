Fergie on Edge: Past is Coming Back to Haunt Duchess of York With New TV Drama About Her Murderous Royal Aide Being Green-Lit
Sarah Ferguson is reportedly nervous about how she will be portrayed on the small screen.
The Lady is set to be a "partly fictionalized" four-part true crime series that will focus around the life of Jane Andrews, the Duchess of York's former royal dresser who later murdered her partner Thomas Cressman.
"Sarah is naturally a little worried," the source revealed. "It's unavoidable that they include her in Jane's story, as she worked for her for so long, but the fact the show is being fictionalized has Sarah slightly on edge. They can do anything with her character that they choose."
The source added Ferguson has "always been a good sport" when it comes to these things, so she'll "take whatever's coming on the chin" — but that doesn't mean she doesn't have concerns.
"She hopes they don't make her out to be something she's not — or worse, contributed in some way to Jane's downfall," the source explained.
Andrews began working for Ferguson when she was only 21 years old, but was let go nine years later due to budget cuts. Rumors swirled this story was a cover-up and that she was actually fired following a dispute over a man, however, that has not been confirmed.
- Sarah Ferguson Feels 'Liberated' To Spill Secrets About The Royal Family After Queen Elizabeth's Death: 'I'm Truly Authentic'
- Wild Royals! Sarah Ferguson Recalls She & Princess Diana Were Arrested At Her 1986 Bachelorette Party
- Sarah Ferguson Convinced Queen Elizabeth II's Ghost Is Appearing To Beloved Corgis That 'Bark At Nothing'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In 1998, Andrews began dating Cressman. During a September 2000 trip to Italy and a visit to his family's home on the French Riviera, he reportedly told her that he did not see their relationship ending in marriage. Shortly after their getaway ended, Cressman called the police out of fear "somebody is going to get hurt."
No police arrived, and that same night, Jane hit him with a cricket bat and then stabbed him to death with a knife before fleeing the scene of the crime. Following her trial, during which she was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, Andrews was sentenced to life sentence behind bars in 2001.
She was released on parole in 2015, but found herself back in prison in 2018 until she was released for a final time in August 2019.
As for who could potentially play Ferguson in the upcoming crime drama the source dished Karen Gillan and Eleanor Tomlinson are "top picks."
"Producers are after an actress in her mid-thirties to play Fergie, who can be aged up and down," the source noted.
The source spoke with Woman's Day about the upcoming series.