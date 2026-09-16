Sarah Michelle Gellar Gives Rare Glimpse at Lower Back Tattoo in Daring Dress at 2026 Emmys: Photo

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Sarah Michelle Gellar brought a major dose of '90s glamour to the 2026 Emmy Awards, and her daring dress gave fans a rare glimpse at one of her tattoos. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star stepped onto the red carpet at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on September 14 in a vibrant hot pink Versace gown with a dramatically open back. The striking design revealed her lower back, including her dragonfly tattoos.

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Source: @SARAHMGELLAR/INSTAGRAM Sarah Michelle Gellar wore a hot pink Versace gown to the 2026 Emmy Awards.

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In the photo, Gellar posed with her back toward the camera, showing off the gown's plunging open-back detail. Her long blonde hair was pulled into a sleek, low ponytail, keeping the focus on the dress and the tattoo. The floor-length gown also featured a high slit for another dramatic touch. Gellar completed the look with silver Jimmy Choo platform heels, jewelry from Gabriel & Co. and a Simkhai clutch.

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Gellar Brings Back '90s Glamour

Source: @SARAHMGELLAR/INSTAGRAM The gown's open back revealed Sarah Michelle Gellar's dragonfly tattoos.

Gellar's vintage-inspired Versace look was a fitting choice for the evening. The actress previously explained that she wanted a '90s-era dress because she was attending the Emmys in connection with Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The night carried plenty of nostalgia for fans of the hit series. Gellar reunited with former costar David Boreanaz on the red carpet, with the actor famously known for playing Angel. The two later took the stage together to present an award, giving fans another throwback moment. Gellar's appearance also marked her return to the Emmys after 27 years.

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Sarah Michelle Gellar & David Boreanaz have a Buffy reunion and give nod to late cast members Anthony Head, Michelle Trachtenberg and Nicholas Brendon #Emmys pic.twitter.com/zpLcscG3NR — Deadline (@DEADLINE) September 15, 2026 Source: @DEADLINE/X

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Gellar and Boreanaz Revisit Buffy and Angel

Source: MEGA Sarah Michelle Gellar reunited with former 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' costar David Boreanaz.

The former costars opened their presentation by looking back at the show's memorable premise and Buffy and Angel's complicated romance. “A teenage girl chosen by fate to fight vampires, demons and forces of darkness, and then she falls in love with a vampire with a soul carrying around a couple hundred years of regret,” Gellar said. “A much, much older vampire with a soul and agonizing remorse about his past. For those of you who don’t know, his character was 241 years old.” Gellar then appeared to reference the fate of a planned sequel series centered on the Buffy universe, which was announced as not moving forward earlier this year. “You know, Sarah, I always thought Buffy and Angel would end up together,” Boreanaz said. “Well, I guess we won’t find out!” Gellar retorted.

Gellar Remembers the ‘Buffy’ Cast

Source: MEGA Sarah Michelle Gellar and David Boreanaz presented the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor.