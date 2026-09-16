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Sarah Michelle Gellar Gives Rare Glimpse at Lower Back Tattoo in Daring Dress at 2026 Emmys: Photo

sarah michelle gellar back tattoo emmys photo
Source: MEGA; @SARAHMGELLAR/INSTAGRAM

Sarah Michelle Gellar showed her dragonfly tattoos in a daring Versace gown at the 2026 Emmys.

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Sept. 16 2026, Published 11:25 a.m. ET

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Sarah Michelle Gellar brought a major dose of '90s glamour to the 2026 Emmy Awards, and her daring dress gave fans a rare glimpse at one of her tattoos.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star stepped onto the red carpet at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on September 14 in a vibrant hot pink Versace gown with a dramatically open back. The striking design revealed her lower back, including her dragonfly tattoos.

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image of Sarah Michelle Gellar wore a hot pink Versace gown to the 2026 Emmy Awards.
Source: @SARAHMGELLAR/INSTAGRAM

Sarah Michelle Gellar wore a hot pink Versace gown to the 2026 Emmy Awards.

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In the photo, Gellar posed with her back toward the camera, showing off the gown's plunging open-back detail. Her long blonde hair was pulled into a sleek, low ponytail, keeping the focus on the dress and the tattoo.

The floor-length gown also featured a high slit for another dramatic touch. Gellar completed the look with silver Jimmy Choo platform heels, jewelry from Gabriel & Co. and a Simkhai clutch.

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Source: @SARAHMGELLAR/INSTAGRAM
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Gellar Brings Back '90s Glamour

image of The gown's open back revealed Sarah Michelle Gellar's dragonfly tattoos.
Source: @SARAHMGELLAR/INSTAGRAM

The gown's open back revealed Sarah Michelle Gellar's dragonfly tattoos.

Gellar's vintage-inspired Versace look was a fitting choice for the evening.

The actress previously explained that she wanted a '90s-era dress because she was attending the Emmys in connection with Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

The night carried plenty of nostalgia for fans of the hit series. Gellar reunited with former costar David Boreanaz on the red carpet, with the actor famously known for playing Angel.

The two later took the stage together to present an award, giving fans another throwback moment.

Gellar's appearance also marked her return to the Emmys after 27 years.

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Gellar and Boreanaz Revisit Buffy and Angel

image of Sarah Michelle Gellar reunited with former 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' costar David Boreanaz.
Source: MEGA

Sarah Michelle Gellar reunited with former 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' costar David Boreanaz.

The former costars opened their presentation by looking back at the show's memorable premise and Buffy and Angel's complicated romance.

“A teenage girl chosen by fate to fight vampires, demons and forces of darkness, and then she falls in love with a vampire with a soul carrying around a couple hundred years of regret,” Gellar said. “A much, much older vampire with a soul and agonizing remorse about his past. For those of you who don’t know, his character was 241 years old.”

Gellar then appeared to reference the fate of a planned sequel series centered on the Buffy universe, which was announced as not moving forward earlier this year.

“You know, Sarah, I always thought Buffy and Angel would end up together,” Boreanaz said.

“Well, I guess we won’t find out!” Gellar retorted.

Gellar Remembers the ‘Buffy’ Cast

image of Sarah Michelle Gellar and David Boreanaz presented the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor.
Source: MEGA

Sarah Michelle Gellar and David Boreanaz presented the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor.

Gellar also took a more emotional turn while reflecting on several losses within the Buffy team in recent years, saying, “David and I would like to acknowledge that it has been a tough two years for our beloved cast and crew, and we feel very lucky to have known and worked with such amazing people.”

Nicholas Brendon, who played Buffy's friend Xander Harris, died in March at 54. Anthony Head, who played Buffy's Watcher Rupert Giles throughout all seven seasons of the series, died in June at 72.

Michelle Trachtenberg, who joined Buffy in its fifth season as Buffy's younger sister Dawn Summers, died in February 2025 at 39.

Despite the emotional moment, Gellar and Boreanaz continued with their presenting duties.

The duo presented the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, which ultimately went to Matthew Rhys for The Beast in Me.

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