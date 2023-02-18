Savannah Chrisley Confesses She's 'Missing' Imprisoned Todd's Smile 'A Little Extra Today'
Savannah Chrisley is missing her dad right about now.
After recently visiting Todd Chrisley behind bars at the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida amid his 12-year sentence, the famous offspring told her more than 2.7 million Instagram followers that she wishes she could be with her disgraced dad.
Alongside a photo of the patriarch smiling at a restaurant table while looking down at his phone, Savannah wrote via her Instagram Story, "Missing this smile a little extra today..."
She also posted a smirking selfie to her Story with the words: "A little glimpse of happiness in the midst of of a storm..."
The storm in question may have something to do with her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley's incarceration, as Savannah recently revealed she had a "full-on breakdown" over raising her brother Grayson, 16, and niece Chloe, 10, now that her parents are locked up for fraud and tax evasion charges.
“I am not my mother. How am I going to do this? I don’t feel that I am worthy or capable enough of doing the job she’s done for all her life,” she expressed of her fears during a February podcast episode.
Luckily, Savannah still has her parents to lean on — in some capacity. After Todd gave her parenting advice in a letter from prison, the 25-year-old was able to pay her dad a visit, but she seemed to be too distracted by a major difference to her dad's appearance to ask for more guidance.
"I will say it’s really weird seeing him with grey hair," she told her listeners of her dad's hair, given that Todd's been dying it blonde for years. "Like, really weird. He’s definitely used some color over the years, and now seeing him with grey hair. I’m like, 'Oh my gosh.'"
Todd and Julie were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison in November 2022.
Savannah updated Chrisley Knows Best fans on how her parents have been doing in this new and troubling chapter on their lives, insisting Todd and Julie have taken on a parental figures to others locked up.
"My mom’s the mom for those who haven’t had a mom, my dad’s in there for people who haven’t had a father figure," she shared. "I’m blessed they get to be there for someone."