Savannah Chrisley Confesses She's 'Missing' Imprisoned Todd's Smile 'A Little Extra Today'

Luckily, Savannah still has her parents to lean on — in some capacity. After Todd gave her parenting advice in a letter from prison, the 25-year-old was able to pay her dad a visit, but she seemed to be too distracted by a major difference to her dad's appearance to ask for more guidance.

"I will say it’s really weird seeing him with grey hair," she told her listeners of her dad's hair, given that Todd's been dying it blonde for years. "Like, really weird. He’s definitely used some color over the years, and now seeing him with grey hair. I’m like, 'Oh my gosh.'"