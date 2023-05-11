Savannah Chrisley Confesses She and Country Singer Nate Smith Broke Up, Credits Her 'Level of Trauma' as Interference in Relationship
Savannah Chrisley is single again.
The Chrisley Knows Best star revealed she and country singer Nate Smith quietly pumped the breaks on their relationship due to Savannah's chaotic schedule caring for her brother Grayson and niece Chloe.
During the Tuesday, May 9, episode of her "Unlocked" podcast, the 25-year-old confessed that while she was having "so much fun" with the musician, it was a case of “right person, terrible timing.”
“It was such a great experience. I mean, I have literally nothing to say about him other than having so much respect for him," she gushed. "It was just a tough situation for everyone involved.”
Continued Savannah, “I think it was really hard because there were ways that we connected, so great. But then also, it’s so hard for anyone to understand the level of trauma that’s going on in my life right now."
The reality star's brief romance with Nate comes as her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, are serving their combined 19 years behind bars for tax evasion and bank fraud. Savannah gained custody of her brother and niece after her convicted parents were sentenced in November 2022.
Savannah explained Nate's career was “taking off” and she knew she wasn't going to be able to be the support system he needed. “He needs someone who’s going to be able to go to those things and enjoy them with him."
“There’s no way for me to do it without feeling guilty for leaving the kids,” Savannah said as he sets out on a stadium tour. “So I have to figure out what a healthy balance is going to be of being able to have a personal life while having the kids and everything else involved.”
Calling the breakup "bittersweet," Savannah admitted that while their split was the best thing for them both, she feared he may have been the one that got away.
Savannah first hinted she was "dating someone" in March, noting after that dating was even harder now because she was a "package deal" with Grayson and Chloe.
