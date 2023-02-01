Savannah Chrisley Reveals Dad Todd Gave Her Parenting Advice From Prison After Gaining Custody Of Grayson & Chloe

“I want you to give yourself some grace, fall in love with the real Savannah,” the 25-year-old read aloud of the note from Todd, 53. “The one that radiates grace and compassion, not the one the world wants to see. Remember to gain the world, you lose your soul, and then what do you have?”

He then added words of love for his son Grayson, 16, and granddaughter Chloe, 10, after Savannah was given custody of her brother and niece while Todd and Julie are locked up.

“Please tell my sweet Chloe how much I love her, and always remind Grayson that he’s my heart and soul,” the podcast host read.