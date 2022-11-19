Savannah Chrisley Offers Update On How Parents Julie & Todd Are Doing Ahead Of Sentencing: 'We Put Our Faith In God'

As Julie and Todd Chrisley's sentencing draws closer, their daughter is offering an update on how her parents have been navigating this troubling time.

"They're pushing through. We're at a place where we put our faith in God. We definitely don't put our faith in the system," Savannah Chrisley candidly told a news publication of her embattled parents, who were convicted in June of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States.